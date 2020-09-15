शहर चुनें
यूपी में कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों को रोकने के लिए तुरंत प्रभावी कदम उठाए केंद्र सरकार: मायावती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 02:24 PM IST
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

ख़बर सुनें
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मायावती ने ट्वीट कर केंद्र सरकार से यूपी में कोरोना के कारण होने वाली मौतों पर रोक लगाने के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाने की अपील की है।
उन्होंने कहा कि देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच महामारी के खिलाफ जारी संघर्ष में पीपी किट के बाद अब यूपी, बिहार व महाराष्ट्र के अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन की कमी बहुत चिंता की बात है। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार तुरंत प्रभावी कदम उठाए जिससे कि कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों को रोका जा सके।
mayawati corona in lucknow corona in uttar pradesh corona deaths in lucknow corona deaths in uttar pradesh

