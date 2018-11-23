शहर चुनें

brother of BJP MLA passes away.

भाजपा विधायक रामचंद्र यादव के भाई का निधन, कल अयोध्या में होगा अंतिम संस्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 07:27 PM IST
brother of BJP MLA passes away.
ख़बर सुनें
रुदौली विधायक रामचंद्र यादव के छोटे भाई हरिशचंद्र यादव का शुक्रवार को एसजीपीजीआई लखनऊ में इलाज के दौरान निधन हो गया।
वे लंबे समय से बीमारी से ग्रस्त थे और 45 वर्ष के थे। उनके निधन की खबर से पैतृक गांव घटौली सहित भाजपाइयों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।

पैतृक गांव में जानकारी मिलते ही शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करने वालों का तांता लग गया। विधायक प्रतिनिधि कमलेश यादव ने बताया कि अंतिम संस्कार शनिवार को अयोध्या में किया जाएगा।

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, धर्मसभा पर विहिप-भाजपा के लोगों से की चर्चा

अयोध्या में धर्मसभा को लेकर चल रही तैयारियों के बीच राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत लखनऊ पहुंचे। जहां, उनकी विश्व हिंदू परिषद, भाजपा व आरएसएस के लोगों से गुफ्तगू हुई।

23 नवंबर 2018

यूपी के राज्यपाल राम नाईक और मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

देव दीपावली पर लाखों दीपों से जगमगाएगी वाराणसी, मुख्यमंत्री दीप जलाकर करेंगे शुभारंभ

23 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के आदेश पर हुआ अमल, तीन आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले

23 नवंबर 2018

महंत परमहंस दास।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए अनशन करने वाले महंत ने दी आत्मदाह की चेतावनी, आज शाम करेंगे चिता पूजन

23 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या (file foto)
Lucknow

समारोह के लिए अयोध्या पहुंच रहे हैं दो हजार शिवसैनिक, एक ट्रेन आज शाम तो एक कल पहुंचेगी

23 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सीआरपीएफ कैंप में जवान ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौके पर ही हुई मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

विहिप की सीएम योगी से मांग, राजभर को तुरंत मंत्रिमंडल से करें बर्खास्त

23 नवंबर 2018

A building collapsed in gomati nagar in lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ के गोमती नगर में भरभराकर ढह गई एक बिल्डिंग, हड़कंप

22 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आपने किया आवेदन तो पढ़ें लें ये खबर

23 नवंबर 2018

अखिलेश ने ट्वीट की ये तस्वीर
Lucknow

अपने बच्चों संग अखिलेश ने पिता मुलायम को दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, कही ये बातें

22 नवंबर 2018

मिर्जापुर में बारावफात के जुलूस में हुए पथराव के बाद ड्रोन से निगरानी

मिर्ज़ापुर शहर में पिछले दो दिनों से दो पक्षों के बीच चल रहे बवाल और पथराव को देखते हुए इलाके में पुलिस व्यवस्था काफी सख्त कर दी गई। इतना ही नहीं पुलिस ने ड्रोन कैमरे की मदद से इलाके की निगरानी भी शुरू कर दी है।

22 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:42

VIDEO: पीएम मोदी के विकल्प पर बोले शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा

22 नवंबर 2018

OP RAJBHAR 1:06

सीएम योगी पर उनके कैबिनेट मंत्री ने फिर साधा निशाना!

21 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:59

जिनका पूरा खानदान जमानत पर वो पीएम को कह रहे हैं चोर: दिनेश शर्मा

20 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 0:59

अमेठी में ‘लापता सांसद’ ने नहीं मोदी-योगी ने किया विकास: स्मृति ईरानी

19 नवंबर 2018

