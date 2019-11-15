शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Brijlal gets farewell from the post of SC and ST commission chief.

यूपी के एससी एसटी आयोग के अध्यक्ष बृजलाल को दी गई विदाई, बोले- भाजपा के लिए काम करूंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 04:13 PM IST
राज्य अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति आयोग अध्यक्ष बृजलाल
राज्य अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति आयोग अध्यक्ष बृजलाल - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति आयोग के अध्यक्ष बृजलाल को विदाई दे दी गई। 17 नवंबर को उनके कार्यकाल का आखिरी दिन है।
उन्होंने बताया कि उनके कार्यकाल में एससी एसटी से जुड़े 6288 मामलों का निस्तारण किया गया और शासनादेश के अनुसार, थानाध्यक्ष की तैनाती में 23 प्रतिशत के आरक्षण का पालन करवाया।

उन्होंने बताया कि पद से जुड़ी जिम्मेदारियां खत्म होने के बाद वह भाजपा के लिए काम करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं भाजपा का कार्यकर्ता हूं। भाजपा के लिए काम करता रहूंगा।
