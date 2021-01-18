शहर चुनें
21 व 22 जनवरी को लखनऊ दौरे पर रहेंगे भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 10:20 AM IST
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा 21 व 22 जनवरी को लखनऊ दौरे पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान वह संगठन व सरकार के कार्यों पर चर्चा करेंगे।
बता दें कि प्रदेश में होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव को देखते हुए उनका ये दौरा बेहद महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है। इन चुनाव के बाद ही विधानसभा चुनाव 2022 की तैयारियां शुरू हो जाएंगी। भाजपा की कोशिश इन चुनाव में बड़ी सफलता हासिल करने की है जिससे कि विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मनोवैज्ञानिक बढ़त ली जा सके।


city & states lucknow j p nadda j p nadda lucknow visit

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

