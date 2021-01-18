21 व 22 जनवरी को लखनऊ दौरे पर रहेंगे भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा

BJP national president JP Nadda to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on 21st-22nd January to hold discussions with state leadership on state organisation and government: BJP Sources— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/IjQYIqlT2C
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.