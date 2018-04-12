शहर चुनें

बैरिया के विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने सेंगर का किया बचाव, बोले- ये युवती पहले भी लगा चुकी है झूठे आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 11:23 AM IST
बैरिया क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह
बैरिया क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
बैरिया क्षेत्र से भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने आरोपी विधायक का बचाव करते हुए एक बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कुलदीप सिंह और आरोप लगाने वाली युवती का नार्को टेस्ट होना चाहिए। इससे सच खुद-ब-खुद सामने आ जाएगा। सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि अगर कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी पाए जाते हैं तो बेशक उन पर कार्रवाई हो। इसके बाद पीड़िता पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि मैंने सुना है कि कुछ साल पहले भी इस लड़की ने एक युवक कि खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का झूठा केस दर्ज कराया था। युवक को छह महीने जेल में बिताने पड़े थे।
 



 
पीड़िता के चाचा बोले- देखते हैं विधायक की गिरफ्तारी होती भी है कि नहीं
बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर मुकदमा
Kanpur

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर मुकदमा दर्ज, इन धाराओं में हुई कार्रवाई

उन्नाव से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर गुरुवार को मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया। मामले की जांच सीबीआई को सौंपी जा रही है। उन्नाव के माखी थाने में पास्को एक्ट में आईपीसी की धाराएं 363, 366, 376, 506 विधायक पर लगी हैं।

12 अप्रैल 2018

आंधी-बारिश का असर
Kanpur

आंधी-बारिश और ओलावृष्टि से 'अन्नदाताओं की आफत', सदमे में 1 की मौत, मौसम विभाग जताई ये आशंका

12 अप्रैल 2018

tiger fall
Dehradun

गर्मियों में यहां जाएंगे तो भूल जाएंगे मसूरी का कैम्पटी फॉल

12 अप्रैल 2018

rain in dehradun
Dehradun

मौसम चक्र बदलने से पीछे खिसक रही बारिश, असमय बारिश से हो रहा फसलों को नुकसान  

12 अप्रैल 2018

चंडीगढ़ पीजीआई में आग
Chandigarh

एक छोटी सी चिंगारी और लग गई आग...PGI का ऑपरेशन थियेटर जलकर खाक

12 अप्रैल 2018

transfer
Chandigarh

छात्राएं बोली- यौन शोषण होता है, जान दे देंगी हम...विभाग ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

12 अप्रैल 2018

भाजपा की मीडिया पैनलिस्ट दीप्ति भारद्वाज
Lucknow

अमित शाह जी यूपी को बचा लीजिए, सरकार के फैसले कर रहे शर्मसार: भाजपा मीडिया पैनलिस्ट

11 अप्रैल 2018

मायावती व अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

विधान परिषद चुनाव: सपा ने बसपा के लिए छोड़ी एक सीट, बसपा जल्द करेगी प्रत्याशी की घोषणा

11 अप्रैल 2018

Unnao Rape Case: Swati Maliwal writes letter to Chief Justice for seeking arrest of accused MLA
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव रेप केस : स्वाति मालीवाल ने चीफ जस्टिस को लिखा पत्र, आरोपी MLA की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

12 अप्रैल 2018

upnl
Dehradun

गजब : वानिकी विश्वविद्यालय में 400 छात्र, 568 उपनल से भर्ती कर दिए कर्मचारी

12 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव गैंगरेप : बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के खिलाफ FIR, सीबीआई जांच की सिफारिश

उन्नाव रेप कांड के आरोपी भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर बुधवार की आधी रात लखनऊ में एसएसपी आवास पर पहुंचे। सेंगर ने कहा कि वो मीडिया के बुलाने पर आए हैं। मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज करने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।

12 अप्रैल 2018

लखनऊ 3:06

यूजीसी रोस्टर का विरोध कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों पर बरसी लाठियां

12 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव 3:02

बचाव में आई रेप के आरोपी BJP विधायक की पत्नी, कर दी पीड़ित लड़की के नार्को टेस्ट की मांग

11 अप्रैल 2018

उन्नाव रेप केस 3:02

उन्नाव रेप केस मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, मौत से पहले पीड़िता के पिता से लगवाया अंगूठा

11 अप्रैल 2018

कुलदीप 3:25

लगातार बढ़ रही हैं BJP MLA कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर की दिक्कतें, अब वायरल हुई ये बातचीत

11 अप्रैल 2018

