बैरिया के विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने सेंगर का किया बचाव, बोले- ये युवती पहले भी लगा चुकी है झूठे आरोप

Narco test should be done of #KuldeepSinghSengar &complainant, truth will be out then. If MLA found guilty punish him, but I have heard this same girl had filed a false rape case against a man some years back,man had to spend 6 months in jail: BJP Bairia MLA Surendra Singh #Unnao pic.twitter.com/HZNaTTutWf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
Yes we are happy that finally an FIR has been registered against #KuldeepSinghSengar , had this been done much earlier, my brother(victim's father) would be alive today. Still, lets see if he will be arrested or not: Uncle of victim #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/mCFiBpAdUO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018
उन्नाव से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर गुरुवार को मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया। मामले की जांच सीबीआई को सौंपी जा रही है। उन्नाव के माखी थाने में पास्को एक्ट में आईपीसी की धाराएं 363, 366, 376, 506 विधायक पर लगी हैं।
12 अप्रैल 2018