आतंकियों के मददगार शेख अली ने उगले कई अहम राज, कई और गिरफ्तरियां जल्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:04 AM IST
ats interrogation with sheikh ali akbar.
शेख अली अकबर - फोटो : amar ujala
एटीएस के हत्थे चढ़े आतंकियों के मददगार शेख अली अकबर ने कई अहम राज यूपी एटीएस के सामने उगले हैं। अब इसके आधार पर एटीएस कुछ और लोगों को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर सकती है। सूत्रों का दावा है कि जिस ग्रुप से शेख अली अकबर जुड़ा हुआ था उसी के यूपी के कुछ और सक्रिय सदस्यों को यूपी एटीएस ने अपने रडार पर लिया है।

ढाई हजार नंबरों की जांच में जुटी एटीएस
एटीएस उन सभी नंबरों की जांच कर रही है जो शेख अली अकबर के मोबाइल से देश विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त व्हाट्स एप ग्रुप से जुड़े हुए थे। इन नंबरों में से कई नंबर पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के अलग अलग जिलों के हैं, जिनकी जांच की जा रही है।

पहले उन मेंबरों को रडार पर लिया जा रहा है जो देश विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त व्हाट्स एप ग्रुप में लगातार सक्रिय सदस्य की भूमिका में थे और आतंकी साजिशों पर अपनी राय रख रहे थे। इनमें से कुछ युवकों की शिनाख्त भी कर ली गई है। जल्द ही एटीएस इनको पूछताछ के लिए बुला सकती है।

पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के कई युवक हैं शामिल
सूत्रों की मानें तो जो व्हाट्स एप ग्रुप देश विरोधी गतिविधियों के लिए संचालित किए जा रहे हैं, उसमें पाकिस्तान के बीस व्यक्तियों के अलावा पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के अलग-अगल जिलों के कई युवक शामिल हैं। हालांकि दावा यही किया जा रहा है कि इसमें सक्रिय युवकों की संख्या काफी कम है।

असलहा मुहैया कराने का वादा करने वाले शख्स की तलाश

सूत्रों की मानें शेख अली ने गाजीपुर के ही एक अन्य युवक का नाम बताया है, जिसने उसे 20 हजार रुपये में पिस्टल उपलब्ध कराने का वादा किया था। एटीएस की ओर से दावा किया जा रहा है कि जल्द ही उक्त युवक को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।
