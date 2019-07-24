शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   aparna yadav tweets and raises question on opposition silence.

मुलायम की छोटी बहू ने ट्वीट कर विपक्ष की चुप्पी पर उठाए सवाल, अखिलेश-राहुल समेत इन्हें किया टैग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 10:39 AM IST
अपर्णा यादव
अपर्णा यादव
ख़बर सुनें
सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा बिष्ट यादव ने ट्वीट कर विपक्ष की चुप्पी पर सवाल उठाए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि ‘विपक्ष की चुप्पी से बहुत मुद्दों पर एक उदासीन भाव पैदा कर रहा है। इससे देश के लोकतंत्र को खतरा है।’

उन्होंने इसे सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव, जेठानी व पूर्व सांसद डिम्पल यादव, प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा, राहुल गांधी, बसपा प्रमुख मायावती, गुलाम नबी आजाद, सोनिया गांधी और शिवपाल सिंह यादव को भी टैग किया है। इससे पहले भी अपर्णा कई ट्वीट करके चर्चा में रही हैं।
 

Recommended

राम मंदिर
Barabanki

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर ये बोलीं मुलायम सिंह यादव की छोटी बहू अपर्णा

1 नवंबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व अपर्णा यादव।
Lucknow

मुलायम के बाद उनकी बहू अपर्णा यादव भी आईं शिवपाल के साथ, कहा- सेकुलर मोर्चा को आगे बढ़ाएं

13 अक्टूबर 2018

पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव व अपर्णा यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश राज में गो सेवा के नाम पर 86% अनुदान अकेले अपर्णा यादव की संस्था को

2 जुलाई 2017

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
अपर्णा और प्रतीक यादव
Lucknow

यूपीः CM योगी से मिलने पहुंचीं मुलायम की बहू अपर्णा और बेटे प्रतीक यादव

24 मार्च 2017

एचडी कुमारस्वामी-केआर रमेश कुमार
India News

कर्नाटक :आज फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई, शाम छह बजे कुमारस्वामी सरकार का फ्लोर टेस्ट

23 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

नोटबंदी में खातों से हुआ 5-10 करोड़ का लेनदेन, जांच की तो निकले मजदूर, अब ये सच आया सामने

23 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
aparna yadav mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav rahul gandhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

वाजपेयी के समय कश्मीर मुद्दा सुलझाने के बेहद नजदीक थे भारत और पाकिस्तान: इमरान

24 जुलाई 2019

संसद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दो हफ्ते बढ़ सकता है संसद का वर्तमान सत्र, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भाजपा सांसदों को किया आगाह

24 जुलाई 2019

BJP involved in destabilising govts and horse trading Gehlot
Rajasthan

कर्नाटक के राजनीतिक घटनाक्रम पर बोले- गहलोत, आने वाले दिनों में भाजपा को भारी पड़ेगा यह खेल

24 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय गीत का दर्जा बढ़ाने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई टली

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

इरा ग्रुप का भगोड़ा निदेशक गिरफ्तार, करोड़ों की ठगी का आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Chandrayaan 2 launched: Congress says ‘good time’ to remember Nehru, BJP hits back
India News

चंद्रयान-2 प्रक्षेपण: कांग्रेस ने कहा- नेहरू को याद करने का अच्छा समय, भाजपा बोली- राजनीति ना करें

23 जुलाई 2019

Pinky Roshan
Bollywood

सुपर 30 हिट होते ही डांस करने लगीं ऋतिक की मां, 16 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा वीडियो

23 जुलाई 2019

naseeruddin shah
Bollywood

मॉब लिंचिंग में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों से मिले नसीरुद्दीन शाह, बोले-साहस को मेरा सलाम

23 जुलाई 2019

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

13 करोड़ का बंगला खरीदने के बाद आलिया की शादी के बारे में नया खुलासा, रणबीर तो जानते होंगे

23 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

निक जोनस ने प्रियंका को समुद्र में दिया 'धक्का', सिगरेट पीने के बाद अब नई तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

23 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

अविवाहित बेटियों को उत्तराधिकार में हर स्तर पर बेटों के समान हक देने को बनेगा कानून

कैबिनेट ने राजस्व संहिता में पूर्व में किए संशोधनों का विधेयक पेश करने की दी मंजूरी

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अमित शाह
Lucknow

कल्बे जव्वाद से मिले अमित शाह, दिया भीड़ हिंसा के खिलाफ सख्त कानून बनाने का आश्वासन

23 जुलाई 2019

मायावती और मुलायम सिंह
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा राज में हुए हजारों करोड़ के पीडब्ल्यूडी घोटाले की जांच करेगी एसआईटी

24 जुलाई 2019

मंत्री मोहम्मद आजम खान
Lucknow

आजम खां पर अब प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की नजर, रामपुर पुलिस से मांगा ब्योरा

24 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक में 2019-20 के अनुपूरक बजट सहित कई अहम प्रस्तावों को मिली मंजूरी

23 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

पूर्वी यूपी में भारी बारिश की संभावना, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की चेतावनी

23 जुलाई 2019

software engineer's murder in lucknow
Lucknow

एचसीएल के सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की गोली मारकर हत्या

24 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पर्यटन स्थल का होगा विकास, अनुपूरक बजट में 163 करोड़ का प्रस्ताव पेश

23 जुलाई 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस की सीटों में लगे एलसीडी पैनल
Lucknow

हवाई यात्रा की तरह मनोरंजन से भरपूर होगी ‘तेजस’ की सवारी, वीडियो गेम का मजा भी ले सकेंगे

23 जुलाई 2019

खाने के सैंपल लेती एफएसडीए की टीम
Lucknow

विधान सभा की कैंटीन में एफएसडीए विभाग की टीम ने मारा छापा, कई बार हो चुकी थी शिकायत

23 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक में कुमारस्वामी सरकार गिरी, भाजपा विधायक रेणुकाचार्य ने किया डांस

कर्नाटक में कुमारस्वामी सरकार गिर गई। जिसके बाद बेंगलुरू के रमाडा होटल में भाजपा विधायक रेणुकाचार्य ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ जमकर डांस किया।

23 जुलाई 2019

इनकम टैक्स 1:04

इनकम टैक्स भरने की तारीख एक महीने बढ़ी, 31 अगस्त तक कर सकेंगे फाइल

23 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:00

ऋतिक के फिल्मी भाई नंदीश ने रखी खास बच्चों के लिए फिल्म सुपर 30 की खास स्क्रीनिंग

23 जुलाई 2019

आम्रपाली ग्रुप 2:37

आम्रपाली ग्रुप के 42000 से ज्यादा खरीदारों को SC की राहत, अब NBCC पूरा करेगी अधूरे फ्लैट्स

23 जुलाई 2019

ब्रिटिश पीएम 1:54

जेरेमी हंट को हराकर ब्रिटेन के नए प्रधानमंत्री बने बोरिस जॉनसन, बुधवार को शपथ

23 जुलाई 2019

Related

CM Yogi Adityanath trapped in traffic in Lucknow.
Lucknow

जाम में फंसा मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का काफिला, अफसरों में मची हड़कंप

23 जुलाई 2019

13 new patients of infectious disease found in faizullaganj
Lucknow

फैजुल्लागंज में मिले 13 मरीज

24 जुलाई 2019

NBW against police in Lamart student death case
Lucknow

लामार्ट छात्र की मौत के मामले में गौतमपल्ली के तत्कालीन एसओ व हजरतगंज के दरोगा के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट

24 जुलाई 2019

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Lucknow

बहराइच पुलिस ने सवा करोड़ की स्मैक के साथ गिरोह के सरगना को दबोचा, चोरी का माल भी बरामद

23 जुलाई 2019

हज यात्रा
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार की हज यात्रियों से गुजारिश, जाने से पहले लगाएं पौधा

23 जुलाई 2019

5 illegal construction seized
Lucknow

निर्माणाधीन मेगामार्ट सहित पांच अवैध निर्माण सील

24 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited