अमर उजाला की अनूठी पहल : उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रखर वक्ताओं से मिलिए...

{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति राष्ट्रीय वाद-विवाद मंडलीय प्रतियोगिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e1822628ebc3e87984d4736","slug":"an-initiative-by-amar-ujala-meet-eminent-orators-of-uttar-pradesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 : \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0916\u0930 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला