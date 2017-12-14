Download App
इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने कानपुर देहात और गोरखपुर के डीएम को निलंबित करने का दिया आदेश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 02:50 PM IST
allahabad high court issued an order to suspend dm of kanpur dehat and gorakhpur

Allahabad High Court

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने रामपुर में डीएम रहे राकेश कुमार सिंह और राजीव रौतेला को निलंबित करने के आदेश दिए हैं। राकेश अभी कानपुर देहात और राजीव गोरखपुर में डीएम हैं।
दोनों अधिकारियों पर रामपुर में नियुक्ति के दौरान अवैध खनन रोकने के हाईकोर्ट के आदेश का पालन नहीं करने का आरोप है। 

मुख्य न्यायाधीश दिलीप बी. भोसले और न्यायाधीश एमके गुप्ता की बेंच ने मुख्य सचिव को आदेश दिया है कि दोनों डीएम को निलंबित कर उनके खिलाफ तत्काल अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई शुरू करें।

हाईकोर्ट ने 24 अगस्त 2015 को दिए आदेश के तहत अवैध खनन के मामले में दोषी अन्य अफसरों का भी एक महीने में पता लगाने को कहा है। इन सभी पर भी अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

मामले की अगली सुनवाई 16 जनवरी को होगी, जिसमें मुख्य सचिव से हलफनामे के साथ कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट तलब की गई है।

मामले में रामपुर के दढियाल निवासी मकसूद ने अवैध खनन रोकने के लिए याचिका दायर की थी, जिस पर कोर्ट ने कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए।
