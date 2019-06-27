शहर चुनें

रेलवे के निजीकरण के खिलाफ यूनियन ने दी चक्का जाम की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 06:18 PM IST
All India railway mens fedration against privatisation of raebareli Rail Coach factory.
रेलवे के निजीकरण के खिलाफ ऑल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन ने मोर्चा खोल दिया है। फेडरेशन ने रेलवे बोर्ड के एक्शन प्लान 100 पर आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है और रायबरेली रेल कोच फैक्टरी को कंपनी बनाने का विरोध किया है।
फेडरेशन के केंद्रीय महामंत्री शिवगोपाल मिश्र के नेतृत्व में पदाधिकारियों ने दिल्ली में बुधवार को रेलवे बोर्ड के चेयरमैन विनोद कुमार यादव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में फेडरेशन ने कहा है कि अगर मांग पूरी नहीं हुई तो चक्का जाम किया जाएगा।

indian railway raebareli rail coach factory privatisation of railway
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी का आदेश, हर हाल में सुबह 9 बजे तक कार्यालय पहुंचे अफसर, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पुलिस समेत सभी विभागों के अफसरों को सुबह नौ बजे तक हर हाल में कार्यालय पहुंचने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी अफसर निर्देशों का पालन नहीं करेंगे उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

27 जून 2019

उत्तर प्रदेश आवास विकास परिषद
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश आवास विकास परिषद में 11 सम्पत्ति अधिकारियों के तबादले

27 जून 2019

Congress party prepeares for bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा चुनाव में भितरघात की जांच के लिए गठित की कमेटी, उपचुनाव के लिए शुरू की तैयारी

27 जून 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार को शर्मसार करने वाली है स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर नीति आयोग की रिपोर्ट: मायावती

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ : बापू भवन से समीक्षा अधिकारी के अपहरण की सूचना, मचा हड़कंप

27 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अब वाहन के कागजात साथ रखने की जरूरत नहीं, आरटीओ दे रहा डिजीलॉकर की सुविधा

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अनूठी पहलः पकौड़े-समोसे तलने के बाद बचे तेल से बनेगा बायो डीजल

26 जून 2019

बाबूलाल
Lucknow

पोते को पीटने से मना किया तो बेटे ने पिता को ही डंडे से पीटकर किया अधमरा, मौत

26 जून 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा।
Lucknow

यूपी में 4 संयुक्त निदेशक व 14 डीआईओएस सहित 27 शिक्षाधिकारियों के तबादले, देर रात जारी हुई सूची

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आधा दर्जन आईपीएस अधिकारियों को जबरन रिटायर करने की तैयारी, मांगी गई अधिकारियों की सूची

25 जून 2019

