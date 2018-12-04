शहर चुनें

बुलंदशहर हिंसा: एडीजी बोले- स्थिति नियंत्रण में, किसी संगठन का नाम लेना सही नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 01:46 PM IST
एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार
एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने बुलंदशहर में हुई हिंसा व बवाल पर मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि अब स्थिति पूरी तरह नियंत्रण में और शांतिपूर्ण बनी हुई है। घटना में अभी तक किसी संगठन का नाम सामने नहीं आया है। इलाके में भारी संख्या में पीएसी व आरएएफ तैनात की गई है।
एडीजी ने हिंसा में मारे गए इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह को शहीद बताया और कहा कि वह हमारे पुलिस परिवार के सदस्य थे। हम उनके परिवार की हरसंभव मदद करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि हिंसा में 27 लोगों को नामित किया गया है जबकि चार की गिरफ्तारी हुई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि एसआईटी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई है और अपना काम कर रही है। ये खुफिया एजेंसी की असफलता है या किसी और की जांच रिपोर्ट आने पर ही पता चलेगा। चमन, रामबल, आशीष चौहान और सतीश को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जबकि योगेश राज अभी भी पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर है। आपको बता दें कि योगेश बजरंग दल का जिला संयोजक है।

एडीजी ने बताया कि मारे गए युवक सुमित का पोस्टमार्टम हो चुका है। उसके शरीर में गोली पाई गई। उन्होंने स्वीकार किया कि हिंसा के दौरान पुलिस ने हवाई फायरिंग की थी।
 

 

 


 

