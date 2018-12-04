विज्ञापन

ADG Law & Order Anand Kumar: It would be premature to say it was an intelligence failure or failure of any other agency. No action will be taken against any policeman till probe is complete #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/QYSBcT9kfj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018

ADG Law & Order Anand Kumar: A bullet has been recovered from the body of Sumit, who died in #Bulandshahr violence yesterday. The final post-mortem report will ascertain the bore of the bullet. pic.twitter.com/fDi3PG1R52 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018

Anand Kumar, ADG(L&O): Four people have been arrested. I don't know about the organizations yet, but the main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj who has not been arrested till now #Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/NsQlDyWZxe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 4, 2018

यूपी के एडीजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर आनंद कुमार ने बुलंदशहर में हुई हिंसा व बवाल पर मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि अब स्थिति पूरी तरह नियंत्रण में और शांतिपूर्ण बनी हुई है। घटना में अभी तक किसी संगठन का नाम सामने नहीं आया है। इलाके में भारी संख्या में पीएसी व आरएएफ तैनात की गई है।एडीजी ने हिंसा में मारे गए इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध सिंह को शहीद बताया और कहा कि वह हमारे पुलिस परिवार के सदस्य थे। हम उनके परिवार की हरसंभव मदद करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि हिंसा में 27 लोगों को नामित किया गया है जबकि चार की गिरफ्तारी हुई है।उन्होंने बताया कि एसआईटी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई है और अपना काम कर रही है। ये खुफिया एजेंसी की असफलता है या किसी और की जांच रिपोर्ट आने पर ही पता चलेगा। चमन, रामबल, आशीष चौहान और सतीश को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जबकि योगेश राज अभी भी पुलिस की पकड़ से बाहर है। आपको बता दें कि योगेश बजरंग दल का जिला संयोजक है।एडीजी ने बताया कि मारे गए युवक सुमित का पोस्टमार्टम हो चुका है। उसके शरीर में गोली पाई गई। उन्होंने स्वीकार किया कि हिंसा के दौरान पुलिस ने हवाई फायरिंग की थी।