एटीएस का खुलासा: बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देना चाहता था गोरखनाथ मंदिर पर हमले का आरोपी मुर्तजा, आईएसआईएस से भी जुड़े तार

गोरखनाथ मंदिर पर हमले का आरोपी अहमद मुर्तजा अब्बासी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देना चाहता था। इसी कोशिश में उसने मंदिर के दक्षिण गेट पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी पर जानलेवा हमला किया था और उसकी राइफल छीनने की कोशिश की थी।

The accused, via his bank accounts, sent around 8.5 lakh Indian Rupees to support ISIS terror activities via orgs related to ISIS supporters in different countries in Europe & America. He sent various arms - AK47, M4 carbine & other missile tech, via internet: Prashant Kumar, ADG