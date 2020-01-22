शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
सीतापुर में मामूली विवाद पर महिला पर फेंका तेजाब, आरोपी फरार, केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीतापुर Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 01:50 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
सीतापुर के थाना रामकोट इलाके की काशीराम कालोनी में मामूली विवाद पर दबंगों ने एक महिला पर बैटरी का तेजाब फेंक दिया जिससे महिला झुलस गई।
हमले के बाद दबंग फरार हो गए। इलाज के लिए महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे घर भेज दिया गया।

महिला की तहरीर पर दबंगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने अमित शाह को दी चुनौती, कहा-'भाजपा विकास पर बहस करे, हम तैयार'

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि भाजपा देश को बदनाम कर रही है। देश की अर्थव्यवस्था बर्बाद हो रही है लेकिन लोगों का ध्यान बंटाने के लिए भाजपा हिंदू मुसलमान कर रही है।

22 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मां ने डांटा तो छात्रा ने फांसी लगा दी जान, जब देर रात पिता घर पहुंचे तो हुआ हादसे का खुलासा

22 जनवरी 2020

Amit shah
Lucknow

अमित शाह का एलानः तीन महीने में शुरू हो जाएगा राम मंदिर का निर्माण

22 जनवरी 2020

honey trap
Lucknow

ISI एजेंट राशिद का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, हनी ट्रैप के लिए भारतीय मोबाइल नंबरों का इस्तेमाल कर रहा पाक

22 जनवरी 2020

goons shot a shopkeeper, injured and looted in lucknow
Lucknow

बदमाशों ने दुकानदार को मारी गोली, नकदी व मोबाइल के साथ स्कूटी भी ले उड़े

22 जनवरी 2020

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की रैली पर अखिलेश का तंज, बाबा इस बार जाना... तो लौट कर कभी न आना

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं।
Lucknow

सीएए: शायर मुनव्वर राना की बेटियों सहित 150 पर मुकदमा दर्ज, सपा की छात्र नेता हाउस अरेस्ट

21 जनवरी 2020

सरयू तट पर लगी भीड़।
Lucknow

गोंडा: सरयू नदी में नाव पलटने से शिक्षक की मौत, 20 से ज्यादा लापता, तलाश जारी

21 जनवरी 2020

रैली के लिए पहुंचे उन्नाव के भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज।
Lucknow

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन में लखनऊ में बड़ी रैली, अमित शाह पहुंचे

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में प्रवीण तोगड़िया।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट में किसी राजनीतिज्ञ को न शामिल करें, मंदिर निर्माण का श्रेय संतों को: प्रवीण तोगड़िया

21 जनवरी 2020

