Amethi: Minor girl allegedly raped by 3 men, says, 'I'd gone to toilet when 3 men came & gave me some substance after which I fell unconscious. After a while I realised that I had been raped.' Police says, 'case registered & accused arrested. Further investigation underway.' pic.twitter.com/Bn6YttKwJq— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2018
2 जून 2018