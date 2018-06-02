शहर चुनें

तीन दरिंदों ने नाबालिग को बनाया हवस का शिकार, बेहोश होने पर दिखाई और हैवानियत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमेठी Updated Sat, 02 Jun 2018 09:33 AM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश में तीन दरिंदों ने एक नाबालिग के साथ हैवानियत की। दरिंदगी के बाद भी आरोपियों ने नाबालिग को नहीं बख्शा और फिर...
घटना उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी जिले की है। गौरीगंज के एक गांव में नाबालिग लड़की रात में शौच के लिए निकली थी। गांव के ही रहने वाले तीन लोग उसे जबरन उठा ले गए। 

रातभर दरिंदों ने हैवानियत की। बेहोश होने पर उसे वहीं छोड़ गए। सुबह में जब नाबालिग को होश आया तो वह अपने घर पहुंची और अपने साथ हुई आपबीती बताई।




घटना के बाद परिजन पीड़ित नाबालिग को थाने लेकर पहुंची। पुलिस ने में कार्रवाई करते हुए तुरंत दो लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया और पीड़िता को मेडिकल के लिए भेजा। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। 
