
बाराबंकी: पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद कटा सिर लेकर थाने पहुंचा युवक, वारदात से हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बाराबंकी Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 03:07 PM IST
पत्नी का सिर लेकर पहुंचा युवक।
पत्नी का सिर लेकर पहुंचा युवक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बाराबंकी के एक गांव में एक युवक पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद उसका कटा सिर लेकर थाने पहुंच गया। वारदात से हड़कंप मच गया।
पुलिस के मुताबिक, जहांगीराबाद थाना क्षेत्र के बहादुरपुर गांव निवासी अखिलेश रावत ने शनिवार दोपहर अपनी पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद उसका सिर काट लिया।

यही नहीं अखिलेश पत्नी का सिर हाथ में लेकर थाने की ओर चल पड़ा। थाने के पास पहुंचे अखिलेश को पुलिसकर्मियों ने रोक लिया और उसे हिरासत में ले लिया है।

इस घटना से लोगों में हड़कंप मच गया। वहीं, पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटी है।










सीएम योगी
Lucknow

सीएम योगी का भ्रष्टाचार पर कड़ा प्रहार, दो अधिकारियों पर गिरी गाज

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कड़ा एक्शन लेते हुए शुक्रवार को एक उपजिलाधिकारी को सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया। वहीं एक सहायक सूचना निदेशक को मूल पद पर पदावनत करने का आदेश दिया है।

1 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कॉमर्शियल सिलेंडर के बढ़े दाम, अब देनी होगी ये कीमत

1 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

शिक्षकों और शिक्षामित्रों को योगी सरकार की बड़ी सौगात, लंबे समय से की जा रही मांग पूरी

31 जनवरी 2020

ट्यूबवेल
Lucknow

ट्यूबवेल का बकाया बिजली बिल किस्तों में चुका सकेंगे किसान, नई योजना आज से

1 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

एंटीबायटिक एजिथ्रोमाइसिन मरीजों को देने पर रोक

1 फरवरी 2020

गर्भवती महिला
Lucknow

यूपी : गर्भवती व प्रसूता की मौत की सूचना देने पर मिलेंगे एक हजार

1 फरवरी 2020

एंटी सेटेलाइट मिसाइल
Lucknow

यूपी: राजधानी पहुंची देश की पहली एंटी सेटेलाइट मिसाइल ‘शक्ति’ 

1 फरवरी 2020

यूपी के कार्यवाहक डीजीपी के रूप में कार्यभार संभालते हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी।
Lucknow

हितेश चंद्र अवस्थी ने यूपी के कार्यकारी पुलिस महानिदेशक के रूप में संभाला कार्यभार

31 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज बस-टक्कर
Lucknow

कन्नौज बस दुर्घटनाः चार एआरटीओ व एक वरिष्ठ सहायक निलंबित

1 फरवरी 2020

ट्टिवटर पर टॉप टेन में ट्रेंड कर रहा हैशटैग सैल्यूट यूपी पुलिस।
Lucknow

यूपी पुलिस की बहादुरी ने जीता ट्विटर यूजर्स का दिल, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भी थपथपाई पीठ

31 जनवरी 2020

बजट 2020: इनकम टैक्स में मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, 5 लाख तक की सालाना आमदनी पर कोई टैक्स नहीं

वित्त मंत्री ने नई टैक्स दरों का एलान कर दिया है। जिसमें मध्यम वर्ग को राहत मिली है। वहीं सरकार ने एलआईसी में अपनी पूंजी का एक हिस्सा और आईडीबीआई का पूरा हिस्सा बेचने की घोषणा की है।

1 फरवरी 2020

किसानों के लिए बजट 1:08

Budget 2020: निर्मला सीतारमण का किसानों के लिए 16 सूत्रीय योजना का एलान, जानिए क्या खास है

1 फरवरी 2020

kavya cafe spoken poetry by love joshi 2:58

काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें लव जोशी की कविता 'यूं तो हर बात को तुम दिल से लगा लेती हो'

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:48

बजट 2020: वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहता है देश, जानिए कुछ बातें

1 फरवरी 2020

Budget 2020: Expectation Of Public From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

बजट 2020: वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण से क्या चाहता है देश, जानिए कुछ बातें

1 फरवरी 2020

हिरासत में डॉ. कफील
Gorakhpur

भड़काऊ भाषण देने के मामले में डॉ. कफील को यूपी एसटीएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

30 जनवरी 2020

यूपी डीजीपी ओ पी सिंह।
Lucknow

37 साल पुलिस सेवा में रहने के बाद रिटायर हुए यूपी के डीजीपी, बोले- वर्दी में आज मेरा आखिरी दिन

31 जनवरी 2020

जेल मंत्री जेके सिंह जैकी
Lucknow

नेताओं का पढ़ा-लिखा होना जरूरी नहीं, शिक्षित लोग गलत माहौल पैदा करते हैं: यूपी के मंत्री

29 जनवरी 2020

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने राष्ट्रपति के भाषण को बताया हवाहवाई, आर्थिक सर्वे को लेकर भी केंद्र पर उठाए सवाल

31 जनवरी 2020

लखनऊ में हुई हिंसा का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून: मदेयगंज चौकी में आग लगाने वाले पीएफआई के तीन कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

31 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

शाहीन बाग की आड़ में जिन्ना वाली आजादी की मांग कर रहा है विपक्ष: केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी

30 जनवरी 2020

