A committee has been setup to probe the matter where a officer was thrashed by students.

रायबरेली: बाल कल्याण अफसर पर हमले की जांच के लिए कमेटी का गठन, कार्रवाई का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 05:35 PM IST
जिलाधिकारी रायबरेली शुभ्रा सक्सेना।
जिलाधिकारी रायबरेली शुभ्रा सक्सेना।
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली के गांधी सेवा निकेतन बाल संरक्षण केंद्र में बच्चों द्वारा महिला अफसर पर किए गए हमले के मामले की जांच के लिए कमेटी का गठन कर दिया गया है और मामले पर समुचित कार्रवाई करने का आदेश दिया गया है। जिले की डीएम शुभ्रा सक्सेना ने इस बाबत आदेश जारी किया है।
बता दें कि शहर के धौरहरा स्थित गांधी सेवा निकेतन बाल संरक्षण केंद्र में तैनात बाल कल्याण अधिकारी पर बच्चों ने ही कुर्सियों से हमला बोल दिया। पहले कहासुनी की और फिर हमला बोलकर पिटाई की। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दबंगई की यह तस्वीर कैद हो गई।

मंगलवार को सीसीटीवी फुटेज वायरल हुई तो हड़कंप मच गया। पीड़िता का कहना है कि केंद्र संचालक की ओर से यह सब कराया जा रहा है। उन्हें एक दिन प्रसाधन में बंद कर दिया गया था। आए दिन उनके साथ ज्यादती की जा रही है। यह इसलिए किया जा रहा है, ताकि वह नौकरी छोड़कर चली जाए। मामले में कार्रवाई की जाए।
