रायबरेली: बाल कल्याण अफसर पर हमले की जांच के लिए कमेटी का गठन, कार्रवाई का आदेश

Shubhra Saxena, Raebareli District Magistrate on an incident in which a child welfare official was thrashed by students at Gandhi Sewa Niketan y'day: We sent concerned officials on the spot. A committee to probe the matter has been constituted & appropriate action will be taken. pic.twitter.com/e9hhh0naNO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी में बीते ढाई साल में यह पहला मौका था जब किसी दिन पूरे प्रदेश में एक भी हत्या, लूट, अपहरण, बलात्कार या डकैती की वारदात न हुई हो।
13 नवंबर 2019