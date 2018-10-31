शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   अधेड़ को पीटकर मार डाला

अधेड़ को पीटकर मार डाला

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 31 Oct 2018 11:01 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में वृद्ध को पीटकर मार डाला
विज्ञापन
बलरामपुर। नाबालिग लड़की से छेड़छाड़ के आरोप में वृद्ध की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। मामले में मृतक के भाई ने विपक्षियों के खिलाफ उतरौला कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।


उतरौला कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम इटईपुर रामपुर के मजरा वैश्यडीह निवासी जोखन ने बुधवार को पुलिस को तहरीर दी है। इसमें बताया कि, उनके भाई राममिलन (65) पर नाबालिग लड़की से छेड़छाड़ का आरोप लगाकर पड़ोस के ही लोगों ने लाठी-डंडे से जमकर पिटाई कर दी।


गंभीर चोटों के चलते राममिलन की मौत हो गई। उतरौला कोतवाल संतोष सिंह ने बताया कि, शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है। मामले में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

Recommended

Stress Management

धनतेरस 2018: भूलकर भी इस दिन न खरीदें ये चीजें, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Dhanteras
glass
एल्युुमिनियम के बरतन
Stress Management

धनतेरस 2018: भूलकर भी इस दिन न खरीदें ये चीजें, वरना होगा भारी नुकसान

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के युवा तेज गेंदबाज को विकेट का जश्न मनाना पड़ा भारी, मिली कड़ी चेतावनी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Khaleel Ahmed
खलील अहमद
Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के युवा तेज गेंदबाज को विकेट का जश्न मनाना पड़ा भारी, मिली कड़ी चेतावनी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

शोएब-सानिया से इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने पूछा, 'बच्चा क्रिकेटर बनेगा या टेनिस प्लेयर', मिला यह जवाब

31 अक्टूबर 2018

shoaib sania
प्रज्ञान ओझा
सानिया मिर्जा और शोएब मलिक
सानिया मिर्जा और शोएब मलिक
Cricket News

शोएब-सानिया से इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने पूछा, 'बच्चा क्रिकेटर बनेगा या टेनिस प्लेयर', मिला यह जवाब

31 अक्टूबर 2018

dance
Varanasi

यूपीः स्कूल में निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे एसडीएम, युवती के साथ इस हाल में मिले गुरुजी, सभी रह गए हैरान

31 अक्टूबर 2018

मकान का पहला तल
Varanasi

भदोहीः जोरदार धमाके के साथ उड़ा मकान, पति-पत्नी मलबे में दबे, तस्वीरें बता रहीं भयावहता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Hashimpura massacre delhi high court sentences them to life imprisonment meerut
Meerut

हाशिमपुरा नरसंहार : सभी 16 दोषी पीएसी जवानों को उम्रकैद, मारे गए थे 42 लोग

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Amethyst Realm
Supernatural Stories

भूतों के साथ हमबिस्तर होने का दावा करने वाली महिला करने जा रही है शादी, तैयारियां हो गईं पूरी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Know how Dogs can detect malaria by sniffing peoples socks |
Health & Fitness

वैज्ञानिकों की अनोखी खोज, अब डॉक्टर से पहले कुत्ते लगाएंगे मलेरिया का पता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Gorakshasana
Yoga and Health

पेट से जुड़ी सारी परेशानियों को खत्म कर देगा ये एक आसन 

31 अक्टूबर 2018

10 must know special facts about the world's tallest statue Statue of Unity
World of Wonders

स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी: सबसे ऊंचे 'सरदार' की 10 बातें हैरान कर देंगी आपको

30 अक्टूबर 2018

'रन फॉर यूनिटी'
India News

तस्वीरें: पटेल की जयंती पर देशभर में 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' का आगाज, पीएम मोदी ने किया मूर्ति का अनावरण

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो
Dehradun

इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट बैंक में आम जनता के लिए खाते खोलने पर लगी रोक, अब केवल खोले जाएंगे ये अकाउंट

31 अक्टूबर 2018

दरोगा एनपी सिंह ने आनन फानन में कार का पिछला शीशा तोड़कर गेट खोला
Delhi NCR

8 माह की बच्ची को कार में छोड़ भूल गए मां-बाप, रोने की आवाज सुन दरोगा ने ऐसे निकाला बाहर

30 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Local Sports

कानपुर का रिषभ शतरंज में यूपी चैंपियन

30 अक्टूबर 2018

exam
Dehradun

यूजीसी ने पीएचडी के नियमों में किया बदलाव, अब प्रवेश परीक्षा के साथ ही करना होगा ये काम

31 अक्टूबर 2018

PM Modi
Dehradun

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के केदारनाथ दौरे पर असमंजस, पीएमओ से नहीं मिला अंतिम कार्यक्रम 

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

सुहेल देव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष, कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

हिंदुत्व के नाम पर हमे लड़ाने वाले नेता मुस्लिमों के घर ब्याहते हैं अपनी बेटियां: ओमप्रकाश राजभर

ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा और कहा कि जो लोग हिंदू व मुस्लिम के नाम पर हम लोगों को लड़ाते हैं वह खुद ही अपने बच्चों की शादी मुस्लिम परिवारों में करवाते हैं।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अजित प्रसाद
Lucknow

आईआईएम लखनऊ के डायरेक्टर अजित प्रसाद का निधन, पीजीआई में चल रहा था इलाज

31 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवपाल सिंह यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव व अन्य।
Lucknow

शिवपाल सिंह यादव की पार्टी के कार्यालय पहुंचे मुलायम सिंह यादव, हुआ भव्य स्वागत

30 अक्टूबर 2018

अर्ध वार्षिक परीक्षा से एक लाख बच्चों ने बनाई दूरी
Lucknow

अर्ध वार्षिक परीक्षा से एक लाख बच्चों ने बनाई दूरी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
Lucknow

'स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' पर मायावती बोलीं, बहुजन समाज के लोगों से माफी मांगे भाजपा और आरएसएस

31 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा नेताओं के साथ अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

सरदार पटेल के रास्ते पर चलने से ही मजबूत होगा भारत: अखिलेश यादव

31 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक: किसानों को सस्ती यूरिया का रास्ता साफ, 30 रुपए तक कम होंगे दाम

30 अक्टूबर 2018

birth anniversary of sardar vallabh bhai patel.
Lucknow

सरदार पटेल की जयंती पर सीएम-राज्यपाल ने दिलाई शपथ, योगी बोले- सदियों तक किए जाएंगे याद

31 अक्टूबर 2018

गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति
Lucknow

गायत्री प्रजापति मामले में अभियोजन पक्ष ने मांगा और वक्त, अब 5 नवंबर को होगी सुनवाई

31 अक्टूबर 2018

ruckus in ticket distribution in ikana sports stadium.
Lucknow

इकाना स्टेडियम: भारत Vs वेस्टंडीज मैच के लिए टिकट बिक्री पर बवाल, 6 नवंबर को है टी-20

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने दी सरदार पटेल को श्रद्धांजलि

भारत के पहले गृह मंत्री सरदार पटेल को उनकी 143वें जन्मदिन पर सारा देश याद कर रहा है। उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने भी इस मौके पर पटेल को याद करते हुए कहा कि उन्हीं के रास्ते पर चलकर भारत और मजबूत होगा।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

YOGI ADITYANATH 1:04

अयोध्या मुद्दा : योगी बोले, देर से मिला न्याय अन्याय के समान

30 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 3:09

राम मंदिर विवाद : सुनवाई टलने पर नेताओं से लेकर संतों की क्या रही राय

29 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:01

VIDEO: अखिलेश यादव ने योगी सरकार पर लगाए बड़े आरोप

29 अक्टूबर 2018

लखनऊ 1:17

लखनऊ में अपराधी बेखौफ, कैशियर की हत्या कर 10 लाख रूपए लूटे

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

कार्यक्रम में यूपी डीजीपी ओम प्रकाश सिंह व अन्य।
Lucknow

आत्मरक्षा महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में पहला कदम: यूपी डीजीपी

31 अक्टूबर 2018

सीएम योगी और आजम खां
Lucknow

कैबिनेट का फैसला: आजम के फैसले को योगी सरकार ने पलटा

30 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

न्याय मिलने में देरी अन्याय के समान, अयोध्या मुद्दे पर बोले मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

30 अक्टूबर 2018

no vip treatment to ministers and mlas in government hospitals.
Lucknow

सरकारी अस्पतालों में मंत्री, विधायकों को नहीं मिलेगा वीआईपी इलाज, शासनादेश जारी

30 अक्टूबर 2018

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी।
Lucknow

लखनऊ में दिनदहाड़े कैशियर की गोली मारकर हत्या, 10 लाख रुपये लूटे, हड़कंप

29 अक्टूबर 2018

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

अयोध्या मुद्दे की सुनवाई टलना अच्छा संकेत नहीं: उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

29 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.