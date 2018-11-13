शहर चुनें

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दी छठ पर्व की बधाई

Lucknow Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:38 AM IST
सीएम योगी
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने छठ पर्व के अवसर पर प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने संदेश में कहा कि छठ भगवान सूर्य की उपासना का पर्व है। यह पर्व हमें प्रकृति के साथ मानव के जुड़ाव का संदेश देता है। छठ पूजा के माध्यम से सामाजिक समरसता और सौहार्द में वृद्धि होती है। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित ने भी छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। ब्यूरो
