उन्नाव सहित 13 जिलों के कप्तान बदले, 28 आईपीएस अफसरों के हुए तबादले, देखें- पूरी लिस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 08:24 PM IST
आईपीएस के हुए तबादले
यूपी में प्रशासन में फेरबदल का सिलसिला जारी है। आईएएस व पीसीएस अफसरों का बड़ी संख्या में तबादला करने के बाद रविवार को 28 आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए। 13 जिलों के कप्तान बदले गए हैं।
जिन जिलों के पुलिस कप्तान बदले गए हैं। उनमें जौनपुर, महोबा, इटावा, फतेहगढ़, बदायूं, अम्बेडकरनगर, उन्नाव, फतेहपुर, जालौन, गाजीपुर, एटा, हापुड़ व बस्ती हैं।

इन अफसरों के हुए तबादले देखें पूरी लिस्ट-



 
जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
yogi adityanath inaugrated 75 schemes of Department of Technical Education.
Lucknow

योगी ने प्राविधिक शिक्षा विभाग को दी 105 करोड़ की सौगात, छात्रों से बोले- प्रतिभा किसी की बपौती नहीं

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को प्राविधिक शिक्षा विभाग को 105 करोड़ की 75 निर्माण परियोजनाओं की सौगात देने के साथ ही पॉलीटेक्निक की शिक्षा ग्रहण करने वाले 300 मेधावी छात्रों को लैपटॉप बांटा।

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व ओमप्रकाश राजभर।
Lucknow

रात को सीएम योगी से मिले राजभर, अब 19 को अमित शाह से करेंगे मुलाकात

17 फरवरी 2019

26 died because of weather in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: दो दिन की बेमौसम बारिश, ओलावृष्टि से 26 की मृत्यु, पांच घायल

17 फरवरी 2019

किसानों से पैसे लेने पर लेखपाल को किया गया निलंबित
Lucknow

पंजीकरण कराने के नाम पर लेखपाल का रिश्वत लेते वीडियो वायरल, कर्ज लेकर घूस दे रहे किसान

17 फरवरी 2019

a lawyer writes a letter to president and demands to take revenge from pakistan
Lucknow

खून से पत्र लिखकर की पुलवामा का बदला लेने की मांग, कहा- चाहे सब्सिडी खत्म करो, पर बदला लो

17 फरवरी 2019

lucknow metro will make gunjing easy.
Lucknow

गंजिंग को आसान बनाएगी लखनऊ मेट्रो, मौजूद होगी हर खास बात की जानकारी

17 फरवरी 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
Lucknow

न तो गुनहगार बचेंगे और न ही उनके संरक्षक, जस्ट वेट एंड वाच...: केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी

17 फरवरी 2019

लक्ष्मी श्रीवास्तव
Lucknow

बेमिसाल: 87 साल की उम्र में फिर शुरू की पढ़ाई, इग्नू में लिया दाखिला

17 फरवरी 2019

अवनीश पांडेय, प्रदीप शर्मा व सुधांशु श्रीवास्तव।
Lucknow

मल्टी लेवल मार्केटिंग से लोगों के करोड़ों ठगने वाले गिरफ्तार, फिल्म प्रोडक्शन कंपनी से बनाए थे 90 करोड़

17 फरवरी 2019

बेटे संग मां
Lucknow

बेटे को दबोच कर भाग रहे तेंदुए से भिड़ी मां, जबड़े से सुरक्षित बचाया अपने लाल को

16 फरवरी 2019

