Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   25 people have been arrested affiliated with Popular Front of India.

पीएफआई से जुड़े 25 लोगों को यूपी पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, मंत्री बोले- ये सिमी का नया वर्जन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 06:05 PM IST
आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार
आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ हिंसक प्रदर्शन करने वाले वाले 25 आरोपियों को प्रदेश भर से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसकी जानकारी आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार ने दी।
बता दें कि नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में प्रदेश भर में हुई प्रदर्शन और हिंसा में इस संगठन का नाम आया था। कहा जा रहा है कि सिमी पर प्रतिबंध लगने के बाद इससे जुड़े लोगों ने पीएफआई (पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया) का गठन किया और अब प्रदेश के युवाओं को आतंकवाद की तरफ ढकेलने का काम कर रहे हैं।
 

यूपी के मंत्री मोहसिन रजा ने कहा कि ऐसे लोग जो सिमी (स्टूडेंट इस्लामिक मूवमेंट ऑफ इंडिया) से जुड़े हुए थे। सिमी पर प्रतिबंध लगने के बाद पीएफआई का नाम का नया संगठन बनाया जो युवाओं को आतंकवाद की तरफ मोड़ रहा है।
 
caa nrc citizenship amendment act national register of citizenship
