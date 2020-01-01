पीएफआई से जुड़े 25 लोगों को यूपी पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, मंत्री बोले- ये सिमी का नया वर्जन

Praveen Kumar, IG (Law & Order), Uttar Pradesh: 25 persons affiliated with Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested across the state, for their involvement in different criminal activities. pic.twitter.com/1ztLLpAvBX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2020
Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza: Those who were involved with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), after its ban made a new organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). They want to radicalise youth and push them towards terrorism. pic.twitter.com/QP6PHDQqaQ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व आईपीएस एसआर दारापुरी के घर जाने के लिए कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा जिस स्कूटी पर बैठी थीं उसका चालान कर पुलिस ने जो जुर्माना लगाया है उसे लेकर कांग्रेस ने नया आंदोलन शुरू कर दिया है।
1 जनवरी 2020