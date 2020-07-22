यूपी में सक्रिय कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 20 हजार पार, 2308 नए मरीज मिले

UP reported 2,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases to 20,825 active in last 24 hours. Number of discharges & deaths stand at 33,500 & 1,263 respectively. Over 45,650 samples were tested in the state y'day, over 16 lakhs tests done so far: UP Principal Health Secretary https://t.co/v1ufCWdUU9