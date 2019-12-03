शहर चुनें

12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh see the list.

यूपी: चार जिलों के कप्तान सहित 12 आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 01:45 PM IST
12 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh see the list.
यूपी में मंगलवार को जौनपुर, अंबेडकरनगर, हरदोई व उन्नाव के पुलिस कप्तानों सहित 12 आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए।
अशोक कुमार (तृतीय) जौनपुर के नए पुलिस अधीक्षक होंगे। अभी तक रवि शंकर छवि यह जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे थे। अब उन्हें वूमेन पावर लाइन में तैनाती दी गई है।

इसी तरह आलोक प्रियदर्शी अंबेडकरनगर, अमित कुमार (प्रथम) हरदोई व विक्रांत वीर उन्नाव के नए पुलिस अधीक्षक होंगे।
देखें, तबादलों की पूरी सूची
