Gyanvapi Case Live: ज्ञानवापी परिसर में सर्वे शुरू, याचिकाकर्ता बोले- हिंदुओं के लिए एक बहुत ही गौरवशाली क्षण

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, वाराणसी Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 07:53 AM IST
Gyanvapi Case Live updates Asi team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex and survey started in hindi news
ज्ञानवापी पहुंची सर्वेक्षण टीम - फोटो : एएनआई

खास बातें

ज्ञानवापी परिसर का सर्वे एएसआई  की टीम ने शुरू कर दिया है। शासन ने शहर में हाई अलर्ट जारी किया है। हिंदू पक्ष ने जहां सर्वे में सहयोग की बात कही है वहीं, अंजुमन इंतेजामिया मसाजिद कमेटी ने जिला जज के आदेश के खिलाफ सोमवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई का हवाला देकर सर्वे की तिथि आगे बढ़ाने की मांग रखी है।
लाइव अपडेट

07:52 AM, 24-Jul-2023

आधुनिक मशीनों के साथ पहुंची टीम

सर्वे करने वाली टीम ज्ञानवापी में दाखिल हुई। टीम ने काशी विश्वनाथ धाम के गेट नंबर चार से प्रवेश किया। ज्ञानवापी में सर्वे के लिए पहुंची एएसआई की टीम के पास आधुनिक मशीनें हैं।
07:42 AM, 24-Jul-2023
ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद मामले में याचिकाकर्ता सोहन लाल आर्य ने कहा कि यह हमारे लिए हिंदू समुदाय और करोड़ों हिंदुओं के लिए एक बहुत ही गौरवशाली क्षण है। सर्वेक्षण ही इस ज्ञानवापी मुद्दे का एकमात्र संभावित समाधान है।
 
07:38 AM, 24-Jul-2023

सर्वे शुरू हो गया है-वकील

हिंदू पक्ष की ओर से पैरवी कर रहे वकील सुधीर त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि आज ज्ञानवापी सर्वे होगा जो हम लोग के लिए अच्छा है। सर्वे शुरू हो गया है। कब तक चलेगा ये कह नहीं सकते।
 
07:32 AM, 24-Jul-2023

21 जुलाई को सर्वे का दिया था आदेश

जिला जज डॉ. अजय कृष्ण विश्वेश की अदालत ने बीते 21 जुलाई को आदेश दिया था कि ज्ञानवापी परिसर स्थित सील वजूखाने को छोड़कर शेष अन्य हिस्से का एएसआई वैज्ञानिक जांच करे। साथ ही रिपोर्ट बनाकर चार अगस्त तक दे और बताए कि क्या मंदिर तोड़कर उसके ऊपर मस्जिद बनाई गई है।
07:25 AM, 24-Jul-2023

Gyanvapi Case Live: ज्ञानवापी परिसर में सर्वे शुरू, याचिकाकर्ता बोले- हिंदुओं के लिए एक बहुत ही गौरवशाली क्षण

वाराणसी के ज्ञानवापी परिसर स्थित सील वजूखाने को छोड़कर शेष अन्य स्थानों का वैज्ञाानिक सर्वे शुरू हो गया है। इससे पहले, एएसआई  की टीम ज्ञानवापी परिसर में दाखिल हो गई है। काशी विश्वनाथ धाम के गेट नंबर चार से टीम ने प्रवेश किया है। एएसआई की टीम सर्वे के लिए आधुनिक मशीनों संग पहुंची है। शासन ने शहर में हाई अलर्ट जारी किया है। 

हिंदू पक्ष ने जहां सर्वे में सहयोग की बात कही है वहीं, अंजुमन इंतेजामिया मसाजिद कमेटी ने जिला जज के आदेश के खिलाफ सोमवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई का हवाला देकर सर्वे की तिथि आगे बढ़ाने की मांग रखी है। साथ ही कहा कि सोमवार को सर्वे में शामिल नहीं होंगे और उसका बहिष्कार करेंगे। उधर, ज्ञानवापी परिसर के सर्वे को लेकर जिले में हाई अलर्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है। 
