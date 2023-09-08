G20 Summit Delhi Live: राजधानी में चप्पे-चप्पे पर कड़ी सुरक्षा, वाहनों की जांच कर रहे पुलिसकर्मी

Live
असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | Delhi: Beautification of hotels for the G20 Summit in India pic.twitter.com/O1vd6YQVUf— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | Heavy security deployed near Majnu Ka Tilla in view of the protest by the Tibetan community pic.twitter.com/JBWdxUYMei— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi Police continue its security checks in the wake of the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
(Visuals from Vikas Marg) pic.twitter.com/Pzlz8ycYRA
#WATCH G20 शिखर सम्मेलन के मद्देनजर दिल्ली में कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। पुलिसकर्मी वाहनों की जांच कर रहे हैं।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 8, 2023
(वीडियो मिंटो रोड से है।) pic.twitter.com/F0lTToqvab
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed