Hindi News ›   Live ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Weather Forecast Live Updates Severe Cold Wave Dense Fog in Delhi NCR Aaj Ka Mausam 8 January 2023

Weather Update Live : घने कोहरे में ढका दिल्ली-NCR, कई ट्रेन और विमान लेट, सफदरजंग में 1.9 डिग्री तापमान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2023 09:28 AM IST
Weather Forecast Live Updates Severe Cold Wave Dense Fog in Delhi NCR Aaj Ka Mausam 8 January 2023
कर्तव्य पथ का दृश्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

Delhi-NCR Weather Update Today Live News in Hindi: दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित पूरे उत्तर भारत कड़ाके की ठंड से कांप रहा है। शीतलहर और कोहरे के चलते आम जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया है। लोगों को ठंड से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है।
लाइव अपडेट

09:27 AM, 08-Jan-2023
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शीतलहर के साथ-साथ रविवार सुबह कोहरा छाया रहा। लोगों को ठंड से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। 
09:25 AM, 08-Jan-2023
दिल्ली में घने कोहरे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें देर हुईं। जिसके चलते यात्रियों का काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। तस्वीरें आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन की हैं।
09:23 AM, 08-Jan-2023
कोहरे के कारण उत्तर रेलवे क्षेत्र में 42 ट्रेनें देरी से चल रही हैं।
09:19 AM, 08-Jan-2023

सफदरजंग में 1.9 डिग्री तापमान

दिल्ली के सफदरजंग में न्यूनतम तापमान 1.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। 
09:12 AM, 08-Jan-2023

20 फ्लाइट्स देरी से चल रही हैं

खराब मौसम के कारण दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर करीब 20 फ्लाइट्स देरी से चल रही हैं। एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि सुबह छह बजे तक किसी विमान के मार्ग में परिवर्तन की सूचना नहीं थी। 
09:10 AM, 08-Jan-2023

कड़ाके की ठंड से कांप उठी दिल्ली

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में कड़ाके की ठंड और कोहरे का प्रकोप जारी है।
09:06 AM, 08-Jan-2023

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से उड़ने वाली कई फ्लाइट्स लेट

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में भीषण कोहरे और ठंड के कारण हवाई यात्री भी परेशान हैं। कोहरे के चलते दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से उड़ने वाली कई फ्लाइट्स लेट हो गई। यात्रियों का कहना है कि कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच एयरपोर्ट पर दृश्यता बहुत कम है। 
09:04 AM, 08-Jan-2023

दिल्ली के सफदरजंग में न्यूनतम तापमान 1.9 डिग्री

उत्तरी भारत के कुछ हिस्सों में चल रही शीतलहर के बीच दिल्ली के सफदरजंग में न्यूनतम तापमान 1.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, आया नगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 2.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, जबकि लोधी रोड में 2.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और पालम में 5.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।
08:57 AM, 08-Jan-2023

घने कोहरे ने दिल्ली को ढका

रविवार सुबह कोहरे की मोटी परत ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी को ढक लिया जिससे दृश्यता कम हो गई। 
 
08:50 AM, 08-Jan-2023

कोहरे के कारण हवाई यात्री भी परेशान

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में भीषण कोहरे और ठंड के कारण हवाई यात्री भी परेशान हैं। कोहरे के चलते दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से उड़ने वाली कई फ्लाइट्स लेट हो गई। यात्रियों का कहना है कि कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच एयरपोर्ट पर दृश्यता बहुत कम है।
08:47 AM, 08-Jan-2023

कोहरे के चलते सड़क और रेल यातायात भी प्रभावित

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शीतलहर के साथ-साथ रविवार सुबह कोहरा छाया रहा। कोहरे की मोटी परत ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी को ढक लिया जिससे दृश्यता कम हो गई। बढ़ती ठंड को देखते हुए लोग घरों से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया है। घने कोहरे के चलते सड़क और रेल यातायात भी प्रभावित है। 
08:39 AM, 08-Jan-2023

Weather Update Live : घने कोहरे में ढका दिल्ली-NCR, कई ट्रेन और विमान लेट, सफदरजंग में 1.9 डिग्री तापमान

दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित पूरे उत्तर भारत कड़ाके की ठंड से कांप रहा है। शीतलहर और कोहरे के चलते आम जन जीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया है। लोगों को ठंड से बचने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है।
