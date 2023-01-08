Weather Update Live : घने कोहरे में ढका दिल्ली-NCR, कई ट्रेन और विमान लेट, सफदरजंग में 1.9 डिग्री तापमान

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Live
दिल्ली: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में ठंड बढ़ने से लोग अलाव जलाकर ठंड से बचने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 8, 2023
एक व्यक्ति ने बताया, "इस बार बहुत ज्यादा ठंड पड़ रही है इसलिए आग जलाकर बैठे हैं। कोहरा भी तीन दिन से बहुत ज्यादा पड़ रहा है और जिससे पहने हुए कपड़े भी गीले हो जाते हैं।" pic.twitter.com/lIsuoTsGUy
दिल्ली: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में घने कोहरे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें देर हुईं। तस्वीरें आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन की हैं। pic.twitter.com/RkAzg8iLfH— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 8, 2023
42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Northern Railways pic.twitter.com/MhMxt8gJmo— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
Delhi | Thick layer of fog shrouds parts of the national capital as hazy conditions lower visibility. Visuals from near IGI Airport.— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
As per IMD, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9°C pic.twitter.com/xyc5vDwyyo
Delhi | Severe cold wave and fog conditions continue to prevail in the national capital. Visuals from Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/hpahVIAtXY— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
Delhi | Fights were delayed due to severe fog & cold in the national capital. Visuals from Delhi Airport.— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
Visibility is very low at the airport amid the severe cold that we all have been experiencing, say passengers at Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/YnHO7TcXkF
Delhi | Thick layer of fog covers the national capital this morning lowering visibility. Visuals from near Akshardham. pic.twitter.com/GUkdY7jTCx— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.