जम्मू-कश्मीर में एसपीओ भर्तीः देश की सेवा के लिए उमड़ी युवाओं की फौज

Jammu and Kashmir: Several youth took part in a Special Police Officers (SPOs) recruitment drive in Poonch, today. ASP Adil Hamid says,"Around 6,800 candidates have applied from all over the district. Today, we are covering the Mandi tehsil.". pic.twitter.com/KynjXyh4W0— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुलवामा के द्रबगाम इलाके में आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में किसी के घायल होने कि अभी सूचना नहीं है। वहीं सेना ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए आतंकियों पर फायरिंग की।
29 अक्टूबर 2019