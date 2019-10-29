शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एसपीओ भर्तीः देश की सेवा के लिए उमड़ी युवाओं की फौज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 07:31 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एसपीओ भर्ती
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एसपीओ भर्ती - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में मंगलवार को राज्य पुलिस ने एसपीओ भर्ती का आयोजन किया। इस भर्ती में भारी संख्या में युवा उमड़े। एएसपी आदिल हामिद ने कहा कि पुंछ जिले के करीब 6800 युवाओं ने आवेदन किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि आज यानी कि मंगलवार को मंडी तहसील में एसपीओ भर्ती का आयोजन किया गया था। जिसमें भारी संख्या में युवा पहुंचे। इस दौरान युवाओं का उत्साह देखते ही बन रहा था।
spo recruitment jammu kashmir
