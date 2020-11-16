जम्मू-कश्मीर में पंचायाती राज के तहत सामुदायिक विकास के माध्यम से मिल रही हैं विभिन्न सुविधाएं

ब्लॉक विकास अधिकारी ने बताया कि पंचायती राज से विकास आया है, स्थानीय लोगों को अपने आसपास के क्षेत्रों में परियोजनाओं पर काम करने का बेहतर मौका मिल रहा है।
J&K: People of Drajj village in Rajouri district getting various amenities through community development under Panchayati Raj— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020
"It brought development, locals find it better to work on projects in their vicinity. Panchayat involved in every aspect," says Block Development Officer pic.twitter.com/L5jqkaOMN1
