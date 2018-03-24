शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग मुठभेड़ में मारे गए 2 आतंकी, भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 08:59 AM IST
two terrorists gunned down in encounter between security personnel and terrorists in Anantnag
दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के डूरू में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच चल रही मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकी मारे गए हैं। मारे गए आतंकियों के पास से हथियार और गोला-बारूद भी बरामद हुए हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक मारे गया आतंकी हिज्ब कमांडर अशरफ मौलवी और वेरीनाग के उसके अंगरक्षक आसिफ हो सकता है, हालांकि अभी इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में शुक्रवार रात से चल रहे सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ खत्म हो गई है। 
 


बता दें कि, जानकारी के अनुसार सुरक्षाबलों को इस इलाके में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी की सूचना मिली थी जिसके बाद पूरे इलाके को घेर कर तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया था। खुद को घिरता देख आतंकियों ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। सुरक्षाबलों की ओर से भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की गई। सूत्रों के अनुसार दो आतंकियों को घेर लिया गया था जिसमे हिज्ब के दो कमांडर समीर टाइगर और अशरफ खान के मौजूद होने के इनपुट मिले थे।

इस ऑपरेशन में सेना की 19 आरआर, सीआरपीएफ और एसओजी के जवान शामिल थे। दोनों ओर से जबरदस्त तरीके से गोलीबारी की गई। 

सुरक्षाबलों ने चलाया कासो
श्रीनगर के बाहरी क्षेत्र खोनमुंह में शुक्रवार आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट मिलने के बाद बड़े पैमाने पर तलाशी अभियान चलाया था। इस दौरान एक स्थानीय कमांडर के फंसे होने की अफवाह भी फैली थी। इस दौरान हर घर की तलाशी भी ली गयी। इलाके के सभी एंट्री और एग्जिट प्वाइंट सील भी किये गए थे। 
anantnag two terrorists gunned down encounter jammu kashmir

