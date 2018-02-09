अपना शहर चुनें

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक को करार जवाब, लश्कर के दो आतंकियों ने किया सरेंडर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 08:53 PM IST
terrorist - फोटो : Demo Photo
घाटी में दो लश्कर आतंकियों ने शुक्रवार को आतंक की राह को छोड़ मुख्यधारा में शामिल हो गए। सुरक्षाबलों के लिए ये बड़ी कामयाबी मानी जा रही है। सरेंडर करने वाले इन दोनों आतंकियों ने सीमा पार से आतंकी प्रशिक्षण लिया था। इन दोनों आतंकियों ने लश्कर-ए-तोयबा कमांडर अदनान और मलिक साब से हथियारों की ट्रेनिंग ली।

बताया जा रहा है कि इन दोनों आतंकियों ने पाकिस्तान से लेकर बाघा बार्डर के रास्ते से सीमा पार गए जहां इन्होंने आतंकी प्रशिक्षण हासिल किया। ट्रेनिंग लेने के बाद दोनों आतंकी वापस लौट आए। सुरक्षा बलों के अथक प्रयास से दोनों युवाओं ने हथियार छोड़ दिया।

सीमा पार से छोटे और बड़े हथियारों की ट्रेनिंग लेने के बाद वह कश्मीर में किसी बड़ी वारदात करने की योजना कर रहे थे। उनके अनुसार दो अन्य ग्रुप भी सीमा पार लश्कर कैंप में ट्रेनिंग ले रहे हैं। उनका कोड अबु हत्फ, नूर गुल, अब्दुल्ला भट्ट है। पाक में आतंकी कैंप अब भी काम कर रहे हैं। इन कैंपों में कश्मीर के साथ-साथ पाक के भी कई आतंकी शामिल हैं जो ट्रेनिंग ले रहे हैं। 
