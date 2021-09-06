बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Travel Agents Federation of Kashmir organises cleanliness drive in Srinagar Dal Lake

श्रीनगर: डल झील में स्वच्छता अभियान का आयोजन, ट्रैवल एजेंट्स फेडरेशन ऑफ कश्मीर ने संभाला मोर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Mon, 06 Sep 2021 12:28 PM IST

सार

ट्रैवल एजेंट्स फेडरेशन ऑफ कश्मीर ने डल झील में स्वच्छता अभियान का आयोजन किया।
डल झील में स्वच्छता अभियान का आयोजन
डल झील में स्वच्छता अभियान का आयोजन - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

ट्रैवल एजेंट्स फेडरेशन ऑफ कश्मीर(टीएएफओके) ने श्रीनगर की डल झील में स्वच्छता अभियान का आयोजन किया। इस दौरान संगठन के लोगों ने झील को साफ किया। स्वच्छता अभियान के आयोजक हिलाल अहमद ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि हम एक महीने से स्वच्छता अभियान की तैयारी में जुटे हुए हैं, डल झील केवल झील ही नहीं बल्कि हमारी विरासत का प्रतीक है। हम हर महीने दो से तीन दिन इस अभियान को चलाने की योजना बना रहे हैं।
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir kashmir cleanliness srinagar dal lake
