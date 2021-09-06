श्रीनगर: डल झील में स्वच्छता अभियान का आयोजन, ट्रैवल एजेंट्स फेडरेशन ऑफ कश्मीर ने संभाला मोर्चा

J&K | Travel Agents Federation of Kashmir (TAFOK) organises a cleanliness drive in Srinagar's Dal Lake— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021
"We've been preparing for this drive for a month. Dal Lake is a heritage property. We're planning to conduct this drive 2-3 days every month," says Hilal Ahmad, organiser pic.twitter.com/jGmh2med5s
