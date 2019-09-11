शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, लश्कर का शीर्ष आतंकी ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 11 Sep 2019 10:24 AM IST
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो
भारतीय सेना, फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला जिले के सोपोर में बुधवार को सुरक्षाबलों ने मुठभेड़ में लश्कर ए तैयबा के एक आतंकी को मार गिराया। सुरक्षाबलों को सोपोर में आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके तुरंत बाद सेना की 22 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स (आरआर), सीआरपीएफ और पुलिस के स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप (एसओजी) के जवानों द्वारा इलाके की घेराबंदी कर तलाशी अभियान चलाया।
इसी दौरान इलाके में छिपे आतंकी ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। इसके जवाब में सेना की ओर से भी फायरिंग की गई। पुलिस के अनुसार इसमें लश्कर ए तैयबा के शीर्ष कमांडरों में शामिल आतंकी आसिफ को मार गिराने में सफलता मिली। पुलिस ने उसके पास से हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद किया है। वहीं मुठभेड़ में दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं।
 
sopore encounter security forces jammu and kashmir news jammu and kashmir terrorist encounter
