Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Terrorists shot at a civilian in Chandhara area in Awantipora

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकियों ने आवंतीपोरा में एक नागरिक को मारी गोली, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 12:15 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
आतंकियों ने आवंतीपोरा के चंधारा इलाके में सोमवार की शाम एक नागरिक को गोली मार दी। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
घायल व्यक्ति की पहचान मोहम्मद रफीक राथर के रूप में की गई है। वह इसी इलाके का रहने वाला है। इसे गोली क्यों मारी गई फिलहाल इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है। 

terrorism terrorist shot civilian jammu kashmir police
