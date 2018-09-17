शहर चुनें

छुट्टी पर आए जवान की आतंकियों ने गोली मारकर की हत्या, सालभर पहले ही ज्वॉइन की थी आर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 17 Sep 2018 05:09 PM IST
death in jammu
death in jammu
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक बार फिर से आतंकियों ने टैरिटोरियल आर्मी के जवान को गोलियों से भून डाला। जवान की पहचान मुख्तार अहमद के रूप में हुई है। 
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले में यह हमला हुआ। बताया जा रहा है कि शुरत का रहने वाला जवान मुख्तार अहमद मलिक अपने घर छुट्टी पर आया था। वह बेटे की मौत का शोक मनाने आया था, आज उसे संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने गोली मार दी। 


आपको बता दें कि मुख्तार उर्फ मुख्तार गोला एक इख्वानी था, उसने सालभर पहले ही सेना की 162 टेरिटोरियल यूनिट ज्वॉइन की थी। 

terrorist indian army jammu and kashmir news
