जम्मू-कश्मीरः यासीन मलिक और छह अन्य के खिलाफ आरोप तय

Jammu and Kashmir: A TADA (Terrorist & anti-disruptive activities Act) court frames charges against Yasin Malik and six others in the case of killing of Indian Air Force officer Ravi Khanna & three others in 1990. (File photo of Yasin Malik) pic.twitter.com/fvWiyz0Awu
— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020
