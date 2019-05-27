शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Suspected terrorists shot dead a 39-year-old man in Babagund area of Handwara, Jammu & Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: हंदवाड़ा के बाबागुंड में संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने एक शख्स की गोली मारकर की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 11:56 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले के हंदवाड़ा के बाबागुंड इलाके में सोमवार शाम संदिग्ध आतंकवादियों ने एक 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।
मृतक की पहचान अब्दुल मजीज साह, पुत्र गुलाम हसन शाह निवासी बाबागुंड के रूप में की गई है।

terrorism in jammu and kashmir suspected terrorists shot dead babagund area of handwara terrorists
विज्ञापन
