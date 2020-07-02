शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   sopore terror attack, security forces paid tributes to CRPF jawan who attained martyrdom

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सोपोर आतंकी हमले में शहीद जवान को सुरक्षाबलों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 02 Jul 2020 10:23 AM IST
विज्ञापन
शहीद जवान को सुरक्षाबलों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
शहीद जवान को सुरक्षाबलों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
सोपोर आतंकी हमले में शहीद होने वाले सीआरपीएफ जवान को पुलिस महानिरीक्षक कश्मीर ने श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान पुलिस और अन्य सुरक्षाबलों के अधिकारियों ने भी शहीद को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।
विज्ञापन

इस दौरान जुल्फिकार हसन, एडीजी सीआरपीएफ ने कहा कि जुल्फिकार हसन, एडीजी सीआरपीएफ ने कहा कि यह एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना थी। कुछ लोगों ने एक अफवाह फैलाने की कोशिश की है कि सीआरपीएफ ने उन्हें (एक नागरिक को) वाहन से बाहर निकाला और गोली मार दी। यह पूरी तरह से असत्य है। 
एडीजी सीआरपीएफ ने कहा कि आतंकियों द्वारा मस्जिदों का उपयोग करना बेहद निंदनीय है। मस्जिद समितियों को यह सुनिश्चित करने की जिम्मेदारी लेनी चाहिए कि आतंकियों द्वारा इनका इस्तेमाल न होने पाए।
यह भी पढ़ें- सोपोर हमलाः नाना के शव पर बैठ रो रहा था बच्चा, जवानों ने ऐसे बचाई मासूम की जान

 
UPSEE के अंतर्गत आने वाले टॉप इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, यहां देखें पूरी सूची
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sopore terror attack martyrdom crpf

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दुनियाभर के लोग कोरोना वायरस से प्रभावित
India News

Coronavirus: पिछले 24 घंटे में 19148 मामले आए सामने, 434 लोगों की मौत

2 जुलाई 2020

Chinese APP
World

चीन ने माना, भारत में 59 एप पर प्रतिबंध से होगा अरबों डॉलर का नुकसान

2 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
जम्मू में चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग का पोस्टर जलाते एक संगठन के कार्यकर्ता।
India News

चीन के माइंडगेम में नहीं फंसेगा भारत... आर्थिक झटकों का सिलसिला इस तरह जारी रहेगा

2 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

Covid 19 india: दो दवाई और कई अंजाम, भारत कर रहा ऐसा काम, कोरोना का होगा खात्मा

2 जुलाई 2020

फातिमा...
Delhi NCR

रंग लाई पहल: कोरोना संक्रमित बेटे को देख मां की आंखों से छलक उठे आंसू

2 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
World

विश्व में कोरोना: अमेरिका और ब्राजील संक्रमण के सबसे बड़े केंद्र, यह है स्थिति

2 जुलाई 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान
India News

बिहार चुनाव: बड़े भाई की भूमिका में होंगे नीतीश, भाजपा की 100 सीटों पर लड़ने की योजना

2 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jobs

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से 34 करोड़ नौकरियों पर संकट, जानें कामकाज के समय पर कितना असर

2 जुलाई 2020

संबित पात्रा और विशाल ददलानी
Bollywood

सोपोर हमले की तस्वीर साझा करने पर संबित पात्रा से भिड़े विशाल ददलानी, जवाब मिला- पाक और जिहाद प्रेमी

2 जुलाई 2020

Relationship
Relationship

शारीरिक संबंधों को लेकर क्या सोचती हैं लड़कियां, क्यों जरूरी है यौन शिक्षा?

1 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited