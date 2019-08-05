कश्मीरः उमर अब्दुल्ला के समर्थन में उतरे शशि थरूर, बोले- आप अकेले नहीं हैं

You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled. @INCIndia https://t.co/QqGa4EgrP3— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019
Vajpayee ji despite being a BJP leader empathised with Kashmiris & earned their love. Today we feel his absence the most.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महबूबा ने लिखा कि भाजपा नेता होने के बावजूद अटल जी की कश्मीरियों के प्रति सहानुभूति और उनका प्रेम जीतना....आज हमें उनकी कमी बहुत खल रही है।
5 अगस्त 2019