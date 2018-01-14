Download App
J&K: आतंकियों के मंसूबो पर फिरा पानी, श्रीनगर के मलूरा से IED बरामद

Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 01:26 PM IST
security forces recovered IED in Maloora on Srinagar
सुरक्षा बलों ने एक बार फिर से आतंकियों के नापाक मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सुरक्षा बलों ने श्रीनगर के बाहरी इलाके मलूरा से एक इम्प्रोवाइज्ड एक्सप्लोसिव डिवाइस (आईईडी) बरामद किया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि आतंकियों न सुरक्षा बलों पर किसी बड़े हमले की फिराक में आईईडी को सड़क के किनारे प्लांट किया था। लेकिन समय रहते ही सुरक्षा बलों को इस भनक लग गई और उसे बरामद कर लिया। 

बम डिस्पोजल स्कावायड (बीडीएस) ने मौके से पहुंच कर आईईडी को निष्क्रिय कर दिया है। गौरतलब है कि शनिवार को भी बारामुला-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर आईईडी को बरामद किया गया था। सुरक्षा बलों ने आईईडी को नष्ट कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

बता दें कि आतंकियों ने अब अपने हमले में बदलाव करते हुए फिर से आईईडी का सहारा ले लिया है। आतंकियों ने 2015 के बाद से आईईडी के हमलों में कमी लाते हुए इसका प्रयोग कम कर दिया था लेकिन हाल ही में सोपोर में उन्होंने एक बार फिर से बड़ा आईईडी धमाका किया था जिसमें जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के चार जवान शहीद हो गए थे।

आईजी मुनीर खान ने कहा था कि आईईडी अब सुरक्षा बलों के लिए एक नई चुनौती थी। जिससे निपटने के लिए एक नई रणनीति का गठन किया जाएगा जिससे ऐसे हमलों से बचा जा सकें। 


