J&K: डीसी सांबा ने दिया निर्देश, सभी अधिकारी फोन में लगाए "बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ" का रिंगटोन

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 09:56 PM IST
Samba DC, directs all officers to install ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ ringtone
Sheetal Nanda, Samba Deputy Commissioner - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू कश्मीर के सांबा जिले के डीसी ने एक अनोखी पहल की शुरूआत करते हुए हुए अपने सभी कर्मचारियों को बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ के अभियान के रिंगटोन लगाने के निर्देश दिया है। अब सभी जिला अधिकारियों और उनके विभाग के कर्मचारियों को अपने मोबाइल फोन में बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ रिंग टोन लगाने का सख्त निर्देश जारी किया है। 
यह निर्देश डीसी शीतल नंदा ने जारी किए हैं। यह रिंग टोन जियो सिम पर फ्री में उपलब्ध है।  डीसी ने सर्कुलर जारी कर जिला अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि सभी अपने मोबाइल फोन पर बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का रिंग टोन ही इस्तेमाल में लाएं।

निर्देश के अनुसार विभाग के कर्मचारियों को भी यही रिंग टोन अपने मोबाइल फोन में लगाना होगा। डीसी के अनुसार यह रिंग टोन जियो सिम पर फ्री में ही उपलब्ध है। इसके लिए 7006199363 पर कॉल कर स्टार दबाना होगा। इसके बाद यह रिंग टोन मोबाइल फोन में डाउनलोड हो जाएगी।

इसकी कॉपी कर अन्य उपभोक्ता भी इसे अपने मोबाइल फोन में लगा सकते हैं। इसकी रिपोर्ट शाम चार बजे तक जिला अधिकारी डीसी को सौंपेंगे। गौरतलब है कि पहले जिले के सरकारी कार्यालयों के अधिकारी बीएसएनएल की सिम पर ही बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ रिंग टोन मोबाइल फोन में इस्तेमाल करते थे।

अब यह जियो सिम पर भी उपलब्ध होगा। इसके अलावा डीसी ने बताया कि हम एयरटेल और वोडाफोन से भी इस मामले में बात कर रहे हैं। 
