शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   RAPE CACE WOMEN

महिला से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 18 Jul 2019 02:18 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
महिला से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विजयपुर। विजयपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव रांजड़ी की एक महिला ने आरोप लगाया कि गांव नथवाल के एक व्यक्ति ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया। महिला ने थाने में व्यक्ति के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। जानकारी अनुसार 45 वर्षीय महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि नथवाल गांव के बिजली विभाग से रिटायर्ड कश्मीर सिंह निवासी नथवाल ने घर में घुसकर आया जब शोर मचाया तो जान से मारने की धमकी दी और उसने दुष्कर्म किया। बाद में थाना पहुंची और पूरी वारदात पुलिस को बताई। इस संबंध में एसएसपी डॉ. कौशल शर्मा ने बताया कि महिला के बयान के आधार पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर दी गई है और उसकी मेडिकल जांच कराई गई है। मेडिकल रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई होगी। इस संबंध में आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 111, 19यू, 376 आरपीसी के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और तहकीकात शुरू कर दी गई है।

Recommended

Cricket News

बेन स्टोक्स नहीं चाहते थे ओवर थ्रो के अतिरिक्त चार रन, अंपायर से कही थी ये बात

17 जुलाई 2019

बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019ौ
बेन स्टोक्स विश्व कप 2019
बेन स्टोक्स
Cricket News

बेन स्टोक्स नहीं चाहते थे ओवर थ्रो के अतिरिक्त चार रन, अंपायर से कही थी ये बात

17 जुलाई 2019

कांवड़ यात्रा 2019
Festivals

kawad yatra 2019 : भोले की भक्ति में डूबने से पहले जरूर जान लें कांवड़ यात्रा के नियम

17 जुलाई 2019

Indian Cricketers Look In 2050
Social Network

2050 में कुछ ऐसे दिखेंगे टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी, वायरल हो रहीं उनकी ये तस्वीरें

17 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है 'समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई'?

17 जुलाई 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

17 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

उस दिन तेज बारिश में फूट-फूट कर रोए थे रवि किशन, कर्ज के पैसे से अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी

17 जुलाई 2019

रवि किशन
रवि किशन
रवि किशन
रवि किशन
Bollywood

उस दिन तेज बारिश में फूट-फूट कर रोए थे रवि किशन, कर्ज के पैसे से अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी

17 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
विज्ञापन
RAP ATTEMP
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

करगिल युद्ध
Jammu

ये हैं कारगिल जंग के 6 हीरो, जिन्होंने देश पर कुर्बान की थी जिंदगी, एक का बेटा बना लेफ्टिनेंट

17 जुलाई 2019

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन बोर्ड
Bizarre News

आखिर रेलवे स्टेशनों के बोर्ड पर क्यों लिखी होती है 'समुद्र तल से ऊंचाई'?

17 जुलाई 2019

jaaved jaaferi
Bollywood

जावेद जाफरी ने रामदेव के पतंजलि नमक का उड़ाया मजाक, यूजर ने कहा- 'साइंस पढ़ी है कभी?'

17 जुलाई 2019

Inequality with poverty must be decreased
Opinion

गरीबी के साथ असमानता भी घटे: 10 साल में देश के 27.1 करोड़ लोग गरीबी रेखा से बाहर आए

17 जुलाई 2019

बीजेपी एमपी रवि किशन
Bollywood

डांस करने पर पिता ने रवि किशन की बेल्ट से की थी पिटाई, पहली फिल्म से कमाए थे 5000 रुपये

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया
World

एयर इंडिया से दुबई जाने वाले यात्री ले जा सकेंगे 40 किग्रा तक सामान 

17 जुलाई 2019

the lion king
Bollywood

'द लॉयन किंग' फिल्म कॉन्टेस्ट का आखिरी दिन, विजेताओं को रिलीज से पहले देखने का मिलेगा मौका

17 जुलाई 2019

sunny leone mallika sherawat
Bollywood

बोल्ड सीन के नाम पर दर्शकों को धोखा देती रही ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, अब तक नहीं पहचान पाया कोई

17 जुलाई 2019

train-18
India News

तीन साल में हर ट्रैक पर दौड़ेगी ट्रेन-18, निर्माण में तेजी के लिए रेलवे लाया नया टेंडर सिस्टम

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

विदेशी चंदे पर चल रहे देश के 14,800 एनजीओ पर लगा ताला

17 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जम्मू यूनिवर्सिटी
Jammu

जम्मू यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति ने दिए निर्देश, विद्यार्थियों से ऑनलाइन लें दाखिला फीस

जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के उपकुलपति प्रो. मनोज धर ने चालू अकादमिक सत्र में संबंधित विभाग ऑनलाइन मोड पर विद्यार्थियों से दाखिला फीस लें। इसके लिए विभागों में पीओएस मशीन स्थापित की जाएं, जिसमें विद्यार्थी डेविट कार्ड का प्रयोग करके फीस जमा करवा सकें।

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Jammu

शिवराज सिंह चौहान 25 को श्रीनगर और 26 जुलाई को जम्मू में पार्टी नेताओं से करेंगे बैठक

18 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में लश्कर का आतंकी ढेर, हथियार व गोला बारूद बरामद, इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

17 जुलाई 2019

केंद्रीय वार्ताकार दिनेश्वर शर्मा ने उमर अब्दुल्ला से की मुलाकात
Jammu

कश्मीर मसले पर केंद्र की तरफ से नियुक्त वार्ताकार दिनेश्वर शर्मा ने की उमर अब्दुल्ला से मुलाकात

17 जुलाई 2019

एटीएम में घुसा ट्रक
Jammu

जम्मू: एटीएम में घुसा ट्रक, चालक सहित दो की मौत, मौके पर मौजूद सिक्योरिटी गार्ड घायल

17 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व मंत्री व पुलवामा से विधायक मोहम्मद खलील बंद
Jammu

पीडीपी के गढ़ दक्षिणी कश्मीर में लगा सेंध, पूर्व मंत्री मोहम्मद खलील ने दिया इस्तीफा

17 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कुपवाड़ा में पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान खाई में गिरा जवान, मौत

17 जुलाई 2019

जम्मू नगर निगम में कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय कारपोरेटरों ने किया हंगामा
Jammu

जम्मू नगर निगम में छह माह से बैठक न होने के चलते कारपोरेटरों का जनरल हाउस में हंगामा

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पूरे देश की तरह कश्मीर में भी नेताओं के भाजपा में शामिल होने की मची होड़

17 जुलाई 2019

Nageena was saved from drowning in Baramulla, Jammu-Kashmir by CRPF Jawans
Jammu

कश्मीर: सीआरपीएफ के दो जवान बने देवदूत, तेज बहाव नाले में कूदकर बचाई लड़की की जान

15 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत में पाकिस्तान को झटका, कुलभूषण जाधव की फांसी पर लगी रोक

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच लंबे समय से विवाद का विषय बने रहे कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में अंतिम फैसला सुना दिया गया। फैसला भारत के पक्ष में आया है।

17 जुलाई 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:13

यूपी में तीन कैदियों ने वैन में दो पुलिसवालों पर किया हमला, हादसे में दो सिपाहियों की मौत

17 जुलाई 2019

सावन 2:54

सावन के पहले दिन शुरू हुई कांवड़ यात्रा, सीएम योगी और डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद ने भी की पूजा

17 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:39

‘द लॉयन किंग’ की सेलेब्स स्क्रीनिंग में इमोशनल हुए सितारे, कहां बचपन लौट आया...

17 जुलाई 2019

सोनभद्र 3:01

सोनभद्र: जमीन विवाद में हिंसक झड़प, 9 की मौत कई घायल

17 जुलाई 2019

Related

फारूक खान
Jammu

किश्तवाड़, डोडा और रामबन में फिर पनप रहा आतंकवाद, इस ऑफिसर की तैनाती लाएगी बदलाव

16 जुलाई 2019

मोहम्मद सादिक भगत, सुनील पलवाल
Jammu

J&K: दो कलाकारों को संगीत नाटक अकादमी और राष्ट्रीय बिस्मिल्लाह खान युवा संगीत नाटक अकादमी पुरस्कार

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कठुआः पोते ने जंजीरों से पीट-पीट कर दादा-दादी को मार डाला

14 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय सेना ने पाक सेना को सौंपा बच्चे का शव
Jammu

भारतीय सेना ने प्रोटोकॉल तोड़ आठ साल के बच्चे का शव पाक को लौटाया, पेश की मानवता की मिसाल

11 जुलाई 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में तीन साल में 398 आतंकियों ने की घुसपैठ, 126 किए गए ढेर: गृह मंत्रालय

17 जुलाई 2019

vacations for summer zone increased for one week in jammu division, schools will open on 22nd july
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में बढ़ीं समर जोन की छुट्टियां, अब 22 जुलाई से खुलेंगे स्कूल

16 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited