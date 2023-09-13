राजोरी मुठभेड़: सेना के जवान रवि कुमार आतंकी से लोहा लेते शहीद, आज किश्तवाड़ में होगा अंतिम संस्कार

राजोरी में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में सेना के जवान रवि कुमार बलिदान हो गए। इसमें मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकी को मारे गए हैं। इसके अलावा एक एसपीओ सहित तीन घायल हुए हैं। इस ऑपरेशन के दौरान आर्मी डॉग की भी जान गई है।

#WATCH | J&K | Wreath laying ceremony being held in Rajouri to pay tribute to Rifleman Ravi Kumar who lost his life in an encounter in Rajouri yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AGg1MLPRAR