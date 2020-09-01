पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के मामले में अभियुक्त वजीद ने दायर की जमानत अर्जी, नीट की परीक्षा का दिया हवाला

Accused Waiz-Ul-Islam (in Pulwama terror attack case) has filed an application for bail as he wants to appear for NEET exams. Bail listed for 3rd September. We are opposing this application: NIA counsel Vipin Kalra, Jammu
Next hearing in the case is on September 15.
