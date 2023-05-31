पुंछ: आतंकी कुकर में छिपा कर लाए थे 10 किलो IED, 20 पैकेट हेरोईन और हथियार भी बरामद

पुंछ में नियंत्रण रेखा के पास करमाड़ा क्षेत्र में सुरक्षाबलों ने घुसपैठ की साजिश को विफल किया है। इसके साथ ही इस मामले में नार्को टेरर का भी खुलासा हुआ है। सुरक्षाबलों ने यहां तस्करी में शामिल तीन आतंकियों को दबोचा है। तीनों आतंकी स्थानीय नागरिक बताए जा रहे हैं, जो सीमा पार से आए नशीले पदार्थ और हथियार को तस्कर करने की नापाक कोशिश में जुटे थे। लेकिन इससे पहले सेना के जवानों ने उनके इरादे पर पानी फेर दिया।

#WATCH | J&K: Three terrorists were apprehended by Indian Army and J&K Police on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. IED was later diffused by Army Bomb Disposal Squad. pic.twitter.com/onuCzUQcVC