J&K Encounter: पुंछ में सुरक्षाबलों ने ढेर किए चार आतंकी, संयुक्त अभियान के लिए किया गया ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल

इसके अलावा, जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुंछ के सुरनकोट में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ चल रही है।
J&K | Four terrorists have been killed by the security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Poonch. The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11:30 pm yesterday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.…— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
