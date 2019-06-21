घाटी में चार ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 

J&K Police: Police in Kupwara detained 4 drug peddlers namely Reyaz Ahmad Badana, Mudasir Ahmad Piswal, Tanveer Ahmad Raina and Zameer Ahmad Raina, all residents of Amrohie Karnah under Public Safety Act.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
सरकार जम्मू-कश्मीर की परिसीमन की योजना के तहत जम्मू और लद्दाख क्षेत्र मिलाकर विधानसभा की आठ नई सीटें जोडने पर विचार कर रही है।
21 जून 2019