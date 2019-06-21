शहर चुनें

Police in Kupwara detained 4 drug peddlers in Amrohie Karnah at J&K

घाटी में चार ड्रग तस्कर गिरफ्तार, जांच में जुटी पुलिस 

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 21 Jun 2019 05:04 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने कुपवाड़ा में 4 ड्रग तस्कर पकड़े हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पकड़े गए चारों ड्रग तस्करों की पहचान रेयाज अहमद बदाना, मुदासिर अहमद पिसवाल, तनवीर अहमद रैना और जमीर अहमद रैना के रूप में की गई है। चारों अमरोही कर्नाह के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस ने इन्हें सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा अधिनियम के तहत हिरासत में लिया है।
इसके अलावा जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने जानकारी दी कि पकड़े गए तस्करों में रेयाज बदाना और तनवीर रैना को अनंतनाग की जिला जेल भेजा गया है जबकि मुदासिर पिसवाल और जमीर रैना को बारामूला जिला जेल भेजा गया है।
 

jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police kupwara drugs drug trafficking crime
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस
India News

तस्वीरें: योग का ऐसा जुनून कहीं देखा है, आईटीबीपी के घोड़े और खोजी कुत्ते भी कर रहे योगासन

21 जून 2019

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आना चाहता है राम रहीम, 23 माह बाद आई याद तो इस काम के लिए मांगी पैरोल

21 जून 2019

योग करते गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने रोहतक में 21 हजार लोगों संग किया योग, सीएम-मंत्री भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

H-1B visa
World

अमेरिका ने भारत को दी एच-1बी वीजा घटाने की धमकी, डेटा स्टोरेज पर नए नियम से बौखलाया वाशिंगटन

21 जून 2019

हेरोइन तस्करों के बारे में बताते एसपी देहात विनीत जायसवाल
Delhi NCR

हेरोइन तस्करी में हरियाणा के बॉक्सर समेत तीन गिरफ्तार, 80 लाख रुपये की हेरोइन बरामद

21 जून 2019

घटना की जांच करने घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

घर पहुंची युवक की लाश तो मातम में बदलीं शादी की खुशियां, 20 रुपये का विवाद बना मौत की वजह

20 जून 2019

विश्व योग दिवस
Chandigarh

योग दिवसः चंडीगढ़ में 3500 लोग एक साथ करेंगे योग, केंद्र से नहीं पहुंचेगा कोई बड़ा चेहरा

21 जून 2019

गंगा में खड़े होकर योगा करते लोग।
Varanasi

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस : गंगा में खड़े होकर लोगों ने किया योगा

21 जून 2019

कुपोषण की वजह से फैल रहा दिमागी बुखार
India News

बिहार: लीची नहीं कुपोषण है जानलेवा, सोचने पर मजबूर कर देगी ये रिपोर्ट

20 जून 2019

एकतरफा प्रेम में युवती को मारी गोली
Kanpur

तुम किसी और की नहीं सिर्फ मेरी हो मुझसे शादी करोगी बोल प्रेमी ने लड़की को सरेराह मारी गोली

20 जून 2019

