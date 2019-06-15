जम्मू कश्मीर: सेना ने सीमा पर पकड़े चार युवाओं को उनके परिजनों को सौंपा

Jammu & Kashmir: Police and Army handed over four youths who were caught while ex-filtrating LoC in north Kashmir's Baramulla, to their respective families. Commander 79 Mount Brigade Girish Kalia says, "Appeal to youth to not to get misguided by propaganda of militants." pic.twitter.com/UrY8ZuS9cl— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
श्रीनगर में आज सेना ने पूर्व सैनिकों के लिए एक जागरूकता रैली निकाली।
15 जून 2019