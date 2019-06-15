शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Police and Army handed over four youths who were caught while ex-filtrating LoC in north Kashmir

जम्मू कश्मीर: सेना ने सीमा पर पकड़े चार युवाओं को उनके परिजनों को सौंपा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 06:42 PM IST
सीमा पार करने की कोशिश में पकड़े गए चार युवा
सीमा पार करने की कोशिश में पकड़े गए चार युवा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस और सेना ने उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामूला में सीमा पार करने की कोशिश करते पकड़े गए चार युवाओं को उनके परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक कमांडर 79 माउंट ब्रिगेड गिरीश कालिया ने कहा है कि हम युवाओं से अपील करते हैं कि वे आतंकियों के बहकावे में न आएं।
jammu kashmir kashmir indian army north kashmir baramulla police army
