I salute the entire team of @BJP4JnK for their stupendous efforts in the local body elections. I am glad that they reached out to every section of society and explained the Party’s development agenda.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2018
I thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support to the @BJP4JnK in the urban local body elections. I assure the people of the state that the Party will work hard to fulfil the aspirations of the state’s youth and serve the state with utmost diligence.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कुख्यात अपराधी विपन गुप्ता उर्फ विपन भूत को पुलिस ने दस दिन की रिमांड पर लिया है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है कि उसने यह देसी कट्टा कहां से लाया था। इसके अलावा पता लगाया जा रहा है कि वह किस तरह की वारदात को अंजाम देने जा रहा था।
20 अक्टूबर 2018