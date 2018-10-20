शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   pm modi and amit shah wished bjp state president for victory in jammu kashmir municipal election

J&K: मोदी, अमित शाह ने भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को दी जम्मू-कश्मीर के निकाय चुनाव में जीत की बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 09:39 PM IST
pm modi and amit shah wished bjp state president for victory in jammu kashmir municipal election
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
निकाय चुनाव में शानदार जीत दर्ज करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना को फोन कर बधाई दी।
विज्ञापन
रैना के अनुसार दोपहर तीन बजे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने फोन कर निकाय चुनाव में शानदार जीत के लिए बधाई दी। इसके बाद सायं पांच बजे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का फोन आया और उन्होंने निकाय चुनाव की सफलता के लिए हौसला बढ़ाया और बधाई दी। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर में विकास की गति को बढ़ाने में निकाय अपनी भूमिका निभा पाएंगे।




रैना का कहना है कि वह जल्द ही नई दिल्ली जाकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मिलेंगे और उन्हें निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा में शानदार प्रदर्शन के अलावा आगामी चुनाव के लिए पार्टी की रणनीति बारे बताएंगे।

Recommended

BJP
Jammu

जम्मू देहात में भी खुल कर खिला कमल, कुल 79 वार्ड सीटों में 48 भाजपा के खाते में

20 अक्टूबर 2018

जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता
Jammu

J&K: भाजपा का मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर बनना तय, नगर निगम जम्मू में रिकार्ड 43 सीटों से पूर्ण बहुमत

20 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP
Jammu

J&K शहरी निकाय चुनाव: 4 जिलों में भाजपा तो लद्दाख में जीती कांग्रेस

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

बर्थ-डे स्पेशल: ...जब सहवाग ने गाना गाकर तेंदुलकर को किया आगबबूला, फिर मिली फटकार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

virender sehwag
virender sehwag
सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग
virender sehwag
Cricket News

बर्थ-डे स्पेशल: ...जब सहवाग ने गाना गाकर तेंदुलकर को किया आगबबूला, फिर मिली फटकार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः 16 घंटे बाद घायलों से मिले पंजाब के सीएम, दिए न्यायिक जांच के निर्देश

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

रेप सीन के दौरान जया प्रदा ने इस एक्टर को मारा था थप्पड़, #MeToo चला तो इंटीमेट सीन करने से किया मना

20 अक्टूबर 2018

jaya prada
jaya prada
Dalip Tahil And Jaya Prada
जया प्रदा
Bollywood

रेप सीन के दौरान जया प्रदा ने इस एक्टर को मारा था थप्पड़, #MeToo चला तो इंटीमेट सीन करने से किया मना

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
municipal elections jammu and kashmir police नगरीय निकाय चुनाव जम्मू-कश्मीर
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमृतसर हादसा
Punjab

कुछ ही सेकेंड में 'मौत की ट्रेन' ने जश्न को मातम में बदल दिया, सैकड़ों लोगों पर चढ़ गई ट्रेन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

virender sehwag
Cricket News

बर्थ-डे स्पेशल: ...जब सहवाग ने गाना गाकर तेंदुलकर को किया आगबबूला, फिर मिली फटकार

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Licking hot metal spoons
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक लाई डिटेक्टर टेस्ट, धधकता लोहा मुंह में डालकर उगलवाते हैं सच

20 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Varanasi

बनारस में इंडिया कारपेट एक्सपो कल से, पीएम मोदी वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से करेंगे उद्घाटन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

fssai
India News

नकली मावा बेचने वालों की खैर नहीं, एफएसएसएआई ने दिए छापेमारी करने के निर्देश

19 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
honesty and ability made ND Tiwari the peak person of politics
India News

यादों में नारायण : ईमानदारी और काबिलियत का इतिहास बना गया राजनीति का शिखर पुरुष

19 अक्टूबर 2018

Imran Khan
Pakistan

बदहाल पाकिस्तान ने 'मित्र देशों' से मांगी मदद, कहा- अब शायद आईएमएफ न जाना पड़े

19 अक्टूबर 2018

Sheikh Hasina donates millions of crores of land to Dhakeshwari temple
Rest of World

बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं की 60 साल पुरानी मांग पूरी, हसीना ने दी मंदिर को करोड़ों की जमीन

19 अक्टूबर 2018

London High court ordered to sell cars of Malya to pay debt of Indian banks
Rest of World

भारतीय बैंकों का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए बेच दें माल्या की 6 कारें : लंदन हाईकोर्ट

19 अक्टूबर 2018

soon use of internet in flights allowed soon, but wait for voice calls
Business Diary

खुशखबरः हवाई सफर में कर सकेंगे इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल, फोन के लिए लंबा इंतजार

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

bhoot arrested by jammu kashmir police for keeping illegal weapon and live cartridge
Jammu

देसी कट्टे के साथ दबोचा गया ‘भूत’, अब दस दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर

कुख्यात अपराधी विपन गुप्ता उर्फ विपन भूत को पुलिस ने दस दिन की रिमांड पर लिया है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है कि उसने यह देसी कट्टा कहां से लाया था। इसके अलावा पता लगाया जा रहा है कि वह किस तरह की वारदात को अंजाम देने जा रहा था।

20 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
इंडिगो
Jammu

श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर टला बड़ा विमान हादसा, इंजन से ईंधन कर रहा था लीक

17 अक्टूबर 2018

सौरा स्थित मतदान केंद्र पर हमला
Jammu

श्रीनगर में मतदान से पहले पोलिंग बूथ पर हमला, सुरक्षाबलों ने भीड़ को खदेड़ने के लिए छोड़ी आंसू गैस

16 अक्टूबर 2018

cbi started investigation in fake gun licence case in jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K: फर्जी गन लाइसेंस मामले की जांच शुरू, सीबीआई की एफआईआर की कॉपी विजिलेंस के पास पहुंची

19 अक्टूबर 2018

भूत दस दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर
Jammu

भूत दस दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर

20 अक्टूबर 2018

रामबन हादसा
Jammu

रामबन हादसा

20 अक्टूबर 2018

हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: भाजपा ने हिजबुल प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन को दी चुनाव लड़ने की चुनौती

15 अक्टूबर 2018

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

मन्नान वानी की मौत पर एएमयू में शोकसभा करने वाले छात्रों से वापस हो केस: महबूबा

15 अक्टूबर 2018

एस एस पी ने हरी झंडी दिखा कर रवाना किया भारत को जानों दोरा,जिले के 25बच्चे बच्चियों ने पहली बार करीब से देखा हवाई जहाज और उसमें
Jammu

एस एस पी ने हरी झंडी दिखा कर रवाना किया भारत को जानों दोरा,जिले के 25बच्चे बच्चियों ने पहली बार करीब से देखा हवाई जहाज और उसमें

20 अक्टूबर 2018

पास्को आरोपी की अर्जी रद्द
Jammu

पास्को आरोपी की अर्जी रद्द

20 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: यहां बिखर रहे नवरात्रि महोत्सव के अनूठे रंग

नवरात्रि की रौनक देखते ही बन रही है। आपको तस्वीर दिखाते हैं जम्मू के कटरा की जहां नवरात्रि के मौके पर झांकियां निकाली गई।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:35

VIDEO: कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

27 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:14

कश्मीर में BSF जवान की हत्या पर बोले राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

21 सितंबर 2018

बलराम 1:17

शादी नहीं हो रही है तो इन भगवान के करें दर्शन!

3 सितंबर 2018

स्टोन 1:49

जब बड़े पत्थर ने की हाईवे से नहीं हटने की जिद्द, लोग हुए हैरान

13 अगस्त 2018

Related

फीमेल मल्टीपर्पज हैल्थकर्मचारियों ने मांगों को लेकर सी एम ओ कार्यालय पर किया प्रदर्शन
Jammu

फीमेल मल्टीपर्पज हैल्थकर्मचारियों ने मांगों को लेकर सी एम ओ कार्यालय पर किया प्रदर्शन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बडगाम में पूर्व एसपी के घर हमला, 2 कारबाइन लूट ले गए आतंकी

15 अक्टूबर 2018

निकाय चुनाव में खाली पड़े पोलिंग स्टेशन
Jammu

निकाय चुनाव: कश्मीर में आतंकियों और अलगावादियों का खौफ इतना की 70 फीसदी वार्डों में नहीं हुई वोटिंग

18 अक्टूबर 2018

रात के समय रोशनी से जगमगाता वैष्णो माता का दरबार
Jammu

खुशखबर: वैष्णो देवी जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए 5 लाख का दुर्घटना बीमा  नि:शुल्क

14 अक्टूबर 2018

मिल्क प्लांट
Jammu

लेह में जल्द चालू हो जाएगा दो हजार लीटर का मिल्क प्लांट

18 अक्टूबर 2018

फर्जी विजिलेंस कमिश्नर की अर्जी रद्द
Jammu

फर्जी विजिलेंस कमिश्नर की अर्जी रद्द

20 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.