शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Patrolling Party Of 55RR Attacked By Militants In Pulwama

पुलवामाः पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी पर आतंकियों ने बोला हमला, जवाब में कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 07:40 PM IST
jammu
jammu - फोटो : डेमो
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में आतंकियों ने 55 आरआर की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी पर बड़ा हमला बोला है। जानकारी के अनुसार घटना लासीपुरा के निलूरा इलाके की है। 
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार निलूरा इलाके में सेना के जनाव पेट्रोलिंग कर रहे थे तभी आतंकियों ने जवानों पर जोरदार हमला बोला। हमले की खबर मिलते ही सीआरपीएफ की 182 बटालियन के जवान मौके पर पहुंच गए और जवाबी अॉपरेशन में शामिल हो गए। 

बताया जा रहा है कि सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में बशीर अहमद मीर नाम का एक शख्स घायल हुआ है। 

Recommended

उदयपुर में राहुल गांधी का बयान
Rajasthan

राहुल के 'हिंदुत्व' बयान पर सुषमा- भगवान न करे उनसे हमें 'हिंदू' का मतलब सीखना पड़े

1 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

'2.0' रिलीज होते ही अक्षय के नाम जुड़ा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, आमिर-शाहरुख भी छूट गए पीछे

1 दिसंबर 2018

2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
Bollywood

'2.0' रिलीज होते ही अक्षय के नाम जुड़ा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, आमिर-शाहरुख भी छूट गए पीछे

1 दिसंबर 2018

indian post
Government Jobs

आपके पास है ये प्रमाण पत्र तो आसानी से मिल जाएगी भारतीय डाक में नौकरी, मौका हाथ से जाने न दें

1 दिसंबर 2018

RKMV Shimla student Pooja 5 Feet 1 inch long Hair Story
Shimla

शिमला की इस लड़की के पैरों तक लंबे हैं सिर के बाल, इसके पीछे है बड़ा राज

1 दिसंबर 2018

Cricket News

ये तीन दिग्गज बन सकते हैं भारतीय महिला टीम के कोच, एक से थर्रात थे पाक बल्लेबाज

1 दिसंबर 2018

टॉम मूडी
Cricket News

ये तीन दिग्गज बन सकते हैं भारतीय महिला टीम के कोच, एक से थर्रात थे पाक बल्लेबाज

1 दिसंबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आपका आज का दिन

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
militatnt attack patrolling party pulwama south kashmir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

world aids day
Yoga and Health

World Aids Day 2018: असुरक्षित यौन संबंधों से ही नहीं इन कारणों से भी हो सकता है एड्स

1 दिसंबर 2018

BJP
India News

क्या भारत की पहचान पर मंडरा रहा खतरा!

1 दिसंबर 2018

ghost place
Supernatural Stories

इस रहस्यमयी शहर की आधी आबादी करती है आत्माओं से बातें, यहां के लोगों को मिली हैं अलौकिक शक्तियां

30 नवंबर 2018

हृदय रोग
India News

भारत में ट्रांस फैट से बढ़े हृदय रोगों के मामले, हर साल 60 हजार लोगों की मौत

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
widow
Weird Stories

सास-ससुर से नहीं देखा गया विधवा बहू का दर्द, उठाया ऐसा कदम कि हो गया...

30 नवंबर 2018

वर्ल्ड एड्स डे  हर साल 1 दिसंबर को मनाया जाता है
Health & Fitness

World aids day 2018ः जानें क्यों होता है एड्स? ये हैं लक्षण, कारण और बचने के उपाय

30 नवंबर 2018

World's largest cow and chicken
World of Wonders

1400 किलो की विशालकाय गाय के बाद सामने आया दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मुर्गा, वजन जान हैरत में पड़ जाएंगे

30 नवंबर 2018

female chimpanzee
Weird Stories

बड़ी दर्दनाक है इस वनमानुष की कहानी, बंधक बनाकर देह व्यापार में धकेला, कई लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

30 नवंबर 2018

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

पिता से बिछड़ने के बाद मेट्रो के ट्रैक पर दौड़ने लगी महिला, पूछताछ में बताया क्यों हुई कन्फ्यूज ?

30 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती ने प्रधानमंत्री से की पीओके में शारदा पीठ स्थापित करने की मांग

पीपल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) की अध्यक्ष औमहबूबा मुफ्ती ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को एक चिट्ठी लिखकर पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर में शारदा पीठ स्थापित करने की मांग की है। 

1 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Sikh girl giving kidney To muslim friend After family opposition in Srinagar
Jammu

विरोध के बावजूद मुस्लिम दोस्त को किडनी देने पर अड़ी सिख लड़की, पहुंची कोर्ट

1 दिसंबर 2018

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक
Jammu

मीरवाइज ने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर खोलने के फैसले का किया स्वागत, कहा- भारत-पाक को एक मंच पर लाना होगा

1 दिसंबर 2018

बीएसएफ के वाहन पर आतंकियों ने किया था हमला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीएसएफ जवानों पर आतंकी हमले का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, 1 जवान हुआ था शहीद, 4 घायल

30 नवंबर 2018

शहीद नजीर अहमद
Jammu

J&K: एक ऐसा जवान, जो पहले था आतंकी फिर सेना में हुआ भर्ती और दे दी देश के लिए जान

27 नवंबर 2018

jammu and kashmir terrorist Naveed Jatt was buried in Handwara
Jammu

हंदवाड़ा में दफनाया गया आतंकी नवीद जट, एनकाउंटर में हुआ था ढेर

1 दिसंबर 2018

indian army
Jammu

शहीद जवान के पिता को रोता देख भावुक हुआ अफसर, गले लगाकर कह दी ये बात

29 नवंबर 2018

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: केएएस अफसरों की संपत्ति की जांच शुरू, गवर्नर की चेतावनी के बाद दिया ब्योरा

30 नवंबर 2018

indian army
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 4 आतंकी ढेर, 1 जवान शहीद

27 नवंबर 2018

यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Jammu

हजरत अली के अपमान पर यूपी सीएम मांगें माफी, बंद हो राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए धार्मिक व्यक्तित्व का इस्तेमाल

29 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

होटल में 15 मिनट तक दुबका रहा गुलदार, मची दहशत

उत्तराखंड के श्रीनगर के एक होटल में एक गुलदार घुस आया। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद पूरे इलाके में दहशत फैली हुई है

28 नवंबर 2018

SATYAPAL MALIK MEMBOBA MUFTI 1:09

जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा भंग, PDP का सरकार बनाने का दावा फेल!

21 नवंबर 2018

शोपियां 0:38

#shopianencounter: सेना ने मार गिराए 4 आतंकी

20 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

Related

आतंकी अरशिद उल हक को फरार होने में मदद करते पत्थरबाज
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर वीडियो वायरल: पत्थरबाजों ने ऐसे बचा लिया 12 लाख के इनामी आतंकी को...

28 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर रेलवे स्टेशन
Jammu

केंद्र का जम्मू-कश्मीर को बड़ा तोहफा, उधमपुर-श्रीनगर-बारामुला रेल लिंक को कुपवाड़ा तक मंजूरी

30 नवंबर 2018

Demo Pic
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा के साथ हो सकते हैं विधानसभा चुनाव

30 नवंबर 2018

अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा (आईबी)
Jammu

J&K: अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर संदिग्ध हलचल के बाद बीएसएफ ने की फायरिंग, सभी रूट सील

30 नवंबर 2018

श्री माता वैष्णो देवी नारायणा सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करते ब्रेट ली
Jammu

सचिन के विकेट गिरने की आवाज मुझे थी सबसे ज्यादा पसंद: ब्रेट ली

30 नवंबर 2018

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में हाजिरी देकर प्रार्थना की
Jammu

J&K: माता वैष्णो देवी के दरबार में पहुंचे राज्यपाल, राज्य में शांति और समृद्धि के लिए की प्रार्थना

30 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.