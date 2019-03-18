#JammuAndKashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri district at about 0530 hours today by resorting to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army retaliated effectively; firing stopped at 0715 hours.— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019
लोकसभा चुनाव के ठीक पहले पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी शाह फैसल ने रविवार को अपने राजनीतिक दल जम्मू-कश्मीर पीपुल्स मूवमेंट (जेकेपीएम) का एलान किया। उन्होंने युवा केंद्रित राजनीति करने पर बल दिया।
17 मार्च 2019