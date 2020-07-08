शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district in Jammu Kashmir

जम्मू कश्मीर: पाक ने फिर किया संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 06:58 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTi

ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान अपनी नापाक हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। वह लगातार संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन कर रहा है। बीती रात भी पाक सेना ने जम्मू कश्मीर के पुछ जिले के बालाकोट और मेंधर सेक्टरों में गोलीबारी की। जिस पर भारतीय सेना ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की।
jammu kashmir news balakot ceasefire pakistan army indian army

